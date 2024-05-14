Valentin Paret-Peintre climbs to victory on stage 10 of Giro d’Italia as Pogačar keeps race lead

Pogačar defends pink jersey as Italian Grand Tour moves into its second week

Valentin Paret-Peintre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) climbed to his first professional victory at Cusano Mutri on stage ten of the Giro d’Italia after catching Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike) with just three kilometres to spare. 

Romain Bardet (dsm–firmenich PostNL) dug deep to take second place behind his fellow Frenchman and ex teammate as Tratnik took third. Paret-Peintre's win matched the achievement of his brother, Aurélien, who won a stage of the Giro last year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸