"The beam quality is outstanding": Save 20% on our tech editor's #1 choice, the Ravemen K1400 in the Amazon Spring Sale

With daylight saving time still a few weeks away, it feels premature to even call it spring yet. Given it's now light till at least 6 o'clock, most will likely be thinking about packing away your best bike lights until next winter.

As well as being an avid cyclist, I'm also a motorcyclist, and running daytime lights comes as second nature. Being spotted by other road users even in the daytime, for me, is just as vital as when I am riding in the darkness.

Amazon Spring Deal Days currently have tons of discounts across all things cycling. One I spotted is our tech editor's choice for the best overall front light—the Ravemen K1400, which gets 20% off in the Amazon Spring Sale. It takes this 5-star rated bike light down to just £63.99, and a £16 reduction on the usual £79.99.

In his testing, Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Andy Carr highlighted the Raveman K1400 as a thoughtfully designed light which would enhance your riding experience.

After countless hours of testing, Andy chose the Ravemen K1400 as the best front bike light. With dozens of choices from major rival brands including Magicshine, Lezyne, Cateye and Exposure Lights, it tells you everything you need to know about the impressive performance of the Ravemen.

Highlights included an IPX7 waterproof rating and an impressive battery life, which powers the bright 1400 lumens. Andy noted lasted slightly longer than the quoted 1.5 hours at maximum output. Ravemen also says the 4000mAh battery can last up to 23 hours when using the intelligent riding modes, which there are 7 of.

Featuring an auto-on/off function and a light sensor, it can automatically adjust brightness according to ambient light changes, maximising battery life, easing battery anxiety, and helping the forgetful charger amongst us.

Talking of charging, the K1400 can also double as a power bank, with a built-in USB-C port, making it very useful should you get caught short of smartphone power or in an emergency.

Why not pair the K1400 with our top-pick for rear bike lights?

Besr rear light Save 29% (£17.40) Magicshine SEEMEE300: was £59.99 now £42.59 at Amazon The SEEMEE300 light is our best rear light overall and boasts a 200-hour runtime. Enhanced safety features include an in-built smart motion sensor that cleverly adjusts the brightness when you brake. The SEEMEE can also cast a beam onto the road to deliver 360-degree visibility, making you highly visible to other road users. Read our best bike lights guide.

Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026 ends on Monday, March 16, 2026, and these light offers will return to the full RRP. So if you'd like to experience the top picks when it comes to bike illumination, best grab them now.

For more top money-saving offers, don't miss our round-up of the biggest Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts for cyclists.