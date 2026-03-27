Don’t get left in the dark - 8 Magicshine bike light deals from the Amazon Spring Sale with up to 50% off

Magicshine has dropped big discounts in the Amazon Spring Sale with up to 50% off its renowned range of bike lights, including highly-rated offerings by our experts

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Cyclist riding through dark unlit streets using a magicshine seemee 200 rear light.
(Image credit: Magicshine)
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026 is live and runs until March 31, offering big discounts, including highly rated offerings from the Magicshine range, with deals of up to 50% off.

Best Magicshine Bike Light Deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

The headline deal has to be the SEEMEE300. It’s our best rear bike light selection, and right now, the Magicshine SEEMEE300 is on sale for just $44.98, 25% off the RRP of $59.99.

Best Magicshine Front Bike Light Deals

Best Magicshine Rear Bike Light Deals

If you're not looking for a deal on a Magicshine bike light at this time, why not head on over to the Cycling Weekly Amazon Spring Sale hub, where you'll find all the best cycling deals from Amazon's Spring Sale.

For those outside the US, check below for the best Magicshine deals in your region.

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Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals Writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

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