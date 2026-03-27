Don’t get left in the dark - 8 Magicshine bike light deals from the Amazon Spring Sale with up to 50% off
Magicshine has dropped big discounts in the Amazon Spring Sale with up to 50% off its renowned range of bike lights, including highly-rated offerings by our experts
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026 is live and runs until March 31, offering big discounts, including highly rated offerings from the Magicshine range, with deals of up to 50% off.
Best Magicshine Bike Light Deals in the Amazon Spring Sale
It's also Commuter Week here at Cycling Weekly, and one of the key pieces of advice for the daily commute is that, no matter the time of year, day or night, making yourself more visible is always a good idea. Having the best bike lights will help you do just that, and the Magicshine range, especially with these Amazon Spring Sale reductions, is a great place to start.
The headline deal has to be the SEEMEE300. It’s our best rear bike light selection, and right now, the Magicshine SEEMEE300 is on sale for just $44.98, 25% off the RRP of $59.99.
The perfect companion to the SEEMEE300 is the Allty 2500S front bike light, and you can pick up the Magicshine Allty 2500S for just $79.99, a massive 50% off the usual $159.99.
I can't send you off to the deals without mentioning the RN1500s, which narrowly missed out on taking the best front bike light title from the Raveman K1400 this past winter. It's now just $59.99!
Right lets get to those deals...
Best Magicshine Front Bike Light Deals
Best Magicshine Rear Bike Light Deals
If you're not looking for a deal on a Magicshine bike light at this time, why not head on over to the Cycling Weekly Amazon Spring Sale hub, where you'll find all the best cycling deals from Amazon's Spring Sale.
For those outside the US, check below for the best Magicshine deals in your region.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.