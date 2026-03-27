Don’t get left in the dark - 8 Magicshine bike light deals from the Amazon Spring Sale with up to 50% off

The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026 is live and runs until March 31, offering big discounts, including highly rated offerings from the Magicshine range, with deals of up to 50% off.

Best Magicshine Bike Light Deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

It's also Commuter Week here at Cycling Weekly, and one of the key pieces of advice for the daily commute is that, no matter the time of year, day or night, making yourself more visible is always a good idea. Having the best bike lights will help you do just that, and the Magicshine range, especially with these Amazon Spring Sale reductions, is a great place to start.

The headline deal has to be the SEEMEE300. It’s our best rear bike light selection, and right now, the Magicshine SEEMEE300 is on sale for just $44.98, 25% off the RRP of $59.99.

The perfect companion to the SEEMEE300 is the Allty 2500S front bike light, and you can pick up the Magicshine Allty 2500S for just $79.99, a massive 50% off the usual $159.99.

I can't send you off to the deals without mentioning the RN1500s, which narrowly missed out on taking the best front bike light title from the Raveman K1400 this past winter. It's now just $59.99!

Right lets get to those deals...

Best Magicshine Front Bike Light Deals

Best Magicshine Rear Bike Light Deals

If you're not looking for a deal on a Magicshine bike light at this time, why not head on over to the Cycling Weekly Amazon Spring Sale hub, where you'll find all the best cycling deals from Amazon's Spring Sale.

For those outside the US, check below for the best Magicshine deals in your region.