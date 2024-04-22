It's Commuting Week at Cycling Weekly - here's what you can expect

Join us as we celebrate all things riding from A to B this week

Cyclist rides in London with Commute Week roundel added
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
published

Fun fact: whilst our publisher - Future - has offices in Bath, London, Cardiff and Reading, the Cycling Weekly team works remotely most of the time. But that doesn't mean we don't commute. 

Some of us wake up routinely early, just to ride a circular 'commute', straight back home. No one has installed an office-style shower block and drying room, yet, though the queue for the washroom remains. Others commute to the shops, we ride the school run, we cycle review kit back and forth to the post office. Those of us still young and cool enough to have social lives ride to the pub. Commuting, it would seem, is about much more than riding from home to work and back again, daily. And, it's something to be celebrated.

