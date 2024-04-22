It's Commuting Week at Cycling Weekly - here's what you can expect

Fun fact: whilst our publisher - Future - has offices in Bath, London, Cardiff and Reading, the Cycling Weekly team works remotely most of the time. But that doesn't mean we don't commute.

Some of us wake up routinely early, just to ride a circular 'commute', straight back home. No one has installed an office-style shower block and drying room, yet, though the queue for the washroom remains. Others commute to the shops, we ride the school run, we cycle review kit back and forth to the post office. Those of us still young and cool enough to have social lives ride to the pub. Commuting, it would seem, is about much more than riding from home to work and back again, daily. And, it's something to be celebrated.

That's why, this week, we're writing about commuting. You'll find new articles, daily, exploring topics that matter to those who ride bikes to get from A to B, wherever those two points may be.

Here are some of the highlights....

Commuter week highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is the Cycle to Work scheme damaging for those who really need it? - Sticking with the Cycle to Work scheme, cycling advocacy expert Sam Jones explores how the scheme works now, and what could be changed to make it more useful, for more people.

Does commuting count as training? - All miles count - but can you use your A to B miles to make genuine gains in fitness? James Shrubshall explores the question.

How to use the Cycle to Work scheme ethically - We've heard horror stories from bike shop owners regarding the fees providers charge for the service. One local bike shop owner told us the scheme was "sucking the lifeblood" out of stores, another said that providers would actively poach customers. But, the Cycle to Work scheme - which allows people to save on tax whilst buying a bike - should be a positive thing, right? Tom Thewlis explores ways that you can use the scheme, without seeing your LBS selling bikes at a loss.

E-bike motor torque explained - With more and more people preferring to commute on an e-bike, we take a look at motor torque - and how increasing or reducing the torque will impact your ride?

Should a commuter bike be a joy to ride or a workhorse? - Want to use your bike more to get around, but can't decide what the ideal commuter looks like? We spoke to a range of cyclists about their 'getaround' bikes, to provide you with some inspiration.

Ask a Coach - Should I cycle commute, everyday? - Most of us have routine journeys that we make, daily. But it's also advised that cyclists take rest days, at least once a week. So, is riding every day too much?

How to plan a bike route for your commute to work - Want to get started with a regular ride to work, but not sure where to start? We're here to guide you from door to door.

I stopped seeing cycling as 'sport' - and it revolutionised by riding - In our 'One Thing' series, Hannah Bussey speaks to a rider who dropped the focus on sport, and found it made all the difference to his joy on the bike.

Not sure what you need to commute?

If you're new to using your bike to get from A to B, we've got plenty of advice to help you get started - check out this guide on all you need to get kitted out to commute, and our best commuter bike guide.

