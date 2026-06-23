I grew weary of my friend taking forever to inflate his tyres – so I got him a Cycplus AS2 Pro electric pump – it's at its lowest price of the year in this Amazon Prime Day deal

Having to pause your ride to fix a puncture is annoying enough as it is. Far worse is pausing for a friend's flat tyre, especially if you have to wait and watch your ride buddy thrashing away on a traditional pump.

Having witnessed this one too many times, I decided the best electric pump our Cycling Weekly experts have ever tested was a gift my regular ride companion needed. The Cycplus AS2 Pro provides rapid inflation in a compact and lightweight package (120g), and although it's a fairly significant investment (at full price), in a time of smart tech it just makes sense.

For Amazon Prime Day, the Cycplus AS2 Pro is discounted to just $83.59, from its usual $109.99, and for Amazon Prime Day UK shoppers the AS2 Pro is down to £69.43, from its usual £83.33, which means it's hit its best price of the year. Both prices also beat the Black Friday price from last year too. So if you fancy trying it out for yourself, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

Amazon Prime Day runs for four days from 23-26 June, and there are plenty of reductions to be grabbed on cycling essentials like chain lube and tubeless sealant, as well as cycling tech, including the best bike computers. Our Prime Day Live Blog is the place to check out all the cycling deals, and we'll update it as we find the best discounts.