I recently tested well over two dozen bike pumps, including a swathe of new models and the best mini bike pumps. Throughout my time sweating away in the workshop, my thoughts kept drifting back to the fact that the best electric bike pumps simply make sense. Why did we endure the manual way for so long?

Okay, it's not often you have to muster the energy to pump away at two dozen pumps across both road and gravel tyres, multiple times in one day; however, electric pumps just make life so easy. Quite literally, all you have to do is remember to keep it charged.

If you're a sceptic, given how many electric bike pumps are available in the Amazon Prime Day summer sale at hefty discounts, now is the time to just give it a go. I believe you will feel the same as I, almost immediately.