The Lego road bike is the only gift I'd like to receive this Father's Day

It's Father's Day next week, and ever since I reported on the launch of the Icons Lego Bike, I have hoped to be presented with one on Sunday, June 21st. And I am not alone; many of the Cycling Weekly team, both mums and dads, are chomping at the bit to get their hands on one.

Lego isn't my primary hobby, but I do love playing with my son and his collection. Unfortunately, these wonderful tiny plastic bricks amount to something I just can't justify buying for myself. Especially not a set that is over 1000 pieces. Which makes it the perfect gift, I think!

Given Lego's universal appeal, this could be a great Father's Day gift for any dad, not just one that likes bikes as much as I do. For Lego enthusiasts, it could be a reasonable challenge as well, given its number of pieces and the complexity of its design. Lego even says itself that the Lego Icons series is targeted at the more mature market — in layman's terms, dads!

Lego Icons Road bike $129.99 shop now View details

Our North American Editor, Anne Marije-Rook, already has her Lego Road Bike and has wasted no time in cracking on with it. Rook is only partway through her build, but can confirm the chain alone is comprised of 72 pieces and quite fiddly to put together. However, she's revelling in the challenge and marvelled at just how clever the design is, particularly the working freehub, which, thanks to the little stand, actually allows the Lego bike to pedal and freewheel like a real one.

We have mused amongst the team about which bike the Lego Road Bike most closely resembles. It's clearly inspired by some of the best road bikes, including the iconic Giant Propel and the latest Orbea Orca Aero, but there are hints of the new Merida Reacto and possibly even the Argon18 Nitrogen that CW's tech writer, Aaron Borrill, recently tested.

Regardless of which road bike it most emulates, this is a serious Lego creation. At 1,015 pieces, it could be the perfect thing to keep the dad in your life busy.

(Image credit: Anne Marije-Rook)

While the Lego bike is a great gift idea, it would be amiss for me not to mention our magazine! Subscriptions are a great gift idea, especially for a dad who already has it all. The Cycling Weekly magazine features tons of in-depth articles that hit the magazine first, including interviews with top riders, inspirational cycling stories, and behind-the-scenes looks at the biggest races.