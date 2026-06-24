I'm an expert at suffering on a bike, which is why this book is going in my basket this Amazon Prime Day

As cyclists, I feel that we have better insight than most into real sporting hardship. While most sports fans will experience the anguish of their team's or players' performance, when it comes to riding our own bikes, we can truly grasp what it's like to suffer, which is why this book resonates with me so much.

For Amazon Prime Day, The Art of Suffering by Kristof Ramon has been reduced by 55% in the US and by 25% in the UK to just $27.30/£37.67, with free delivery.

Captured through the eyes of Belgium-born pro cycling photographer Kristof Ramon, the images share an insider's view of what it takes to perform at the top of races such as the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, and Strade Bianche, weaving a thoughtful narrative into each photograph, taking us all on a storytelling journey through the professional peloton.

Published in 2024, the 288-page coffee table book is full of compelling images that capture moments of intense determination and the raw emotion that unfolds at the top level of racing.

(Image credit: Kristof Ramon/ Laurance King Publishing)

What makes this book even more special is the foreword by Belgian cycling superstar Wout van Aert, alongside insights from award-winning author Matt Rendell, giving us glimpse into the sheer resilience and pain endurance this sport demands at the very top.

Now, while the brilliantly worded quote—“In other sports, it's the loser that suffers most. In cycling, it's the winner”—doesn't quite reflect my sporting palmares these days, I still fully appreciate what it feels like to turn myself inside out on two wheels. That is exactly why this beautifully curated look at the men's pro peloton speaks volumes to me.

The book would also make a beautifuly considered gift, and thanks to it's timeless images and iconic cycling moments, could easily be stashed in advance of any gift giving season (yes I am refusing to drop a C-bomb)

So even if your schedule is too packed to dive into it immediately, grabbing it now as this discounted price means you have the ultimate, visually stunning post-ride reward waiting on your coffee table for later.