Egan Bernal taken to hospital after training accident in Colombia

The Ineos rider is said to be in a stable condition and undergoing further assessment

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

Egan Bernal has been involved in an accident while out training at home in Colombia.

He was taken to hospital in Bogota where he is said to be in a stable condition undergoing further assessment.

A photograph taken at the scene shows the rider on the floor being attended to behind the parked bus he collided with while surrounded by team-mates. 

A video has also emerged showing the scene, with Bernal lying still on the floor in the aftermath of the accident. Marca has reported Bernal has suffered a broken femur and kneecap.

"The Ineos Grenadiers can confirm Egan Bernal has been taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning," the team said in a statement.

"Bernal, who is at a Team training camp near his hometown, was accompanied to hospital by Team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival. He is stable and undergoing further assessment.

"The Team will provide an update on Egan's condition in due course."

The 25-year-old had been set to begin his season at the Tour de La Provence on February 10 followed by the UAE Tour ten days later.

More to follow...

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

