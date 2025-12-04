"You don't carry a tube for emergencies with tubeless, that's the whole point. TubeLESS, not tubeWITH" - the Cyber Monday deal that set our Facebook comments alight

After a Cyber Monday deals article on TPU inner tubes ignited a massive debate in our comments section – and one quote, in particular, set the page alight. Today, I'm wading back into the fray and asking you to answer a couple of polls on this clearly divisive topic

Earlier in the week, I penned an article about 4 of the best Cyber Monday TPU inner tube deals. Nothing out of the ordinary there; it's my job to cover these shopping events by helping you, the Cycling Weekly readers, cut through the noise and get the best cycling deals on offer.

What was unusual was the number of comments on our Facebook page. Rarely do we get any comments on our deal articles, yet that post currently sits at just over 80 comments.

So, I want to know more...

I'd love to hear from you. Below are a couple of super quick polls; Firstly, who, in my opinion, is still living the 90s? Who can't be dealing with the hassle of tubeless but has embraced the plastic TPU revolution? And... Who sees no tubes in their future?

I'd also like to know, as the title of this article says, an excellent play on words from commenter Matic Robic, who is fully tubeLESS and not tubeWITH? I am a full belt-and-braces guy; I literally wore a belt and braces at my wedding. I carry both a TPU inner tube and a plug kit. For a long I haven't needed to use the tube, as plugs have handled most tubeless issues, but id rather not risk it. I very nearly did have to use my tube in my latest review of the Hutchinson Caracal Race, though.

If you missed those deals on Monday, three of them are still live:

Pirelli P Zero SmarTube EVO Tube
Best US Deal
Save 25%
Pirelli P Zero SmarTube EVO Tube: was $49.90 now $37.43 at Competitive Cyclist

The best deal in the US, from Competitive Cyclist, has 25-28mm-wide Pirelli SmarTubes down 25%.

View Deal
Pirelli P Zero SmarTube EVO Tube
Best UK Deal
Save 49%
Pirelli P Zero SmarTube EVO Tube: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Tredz Limited

Tredz has the same Pirelli P Zero SmarTubes down a whopping 50%.

View Deal
RideNow 4-Pack TPU inner tubes
Best Bulk Deal
Save 21%
RideNow 4-Pack TPU inner tubes: was $53.98 now $42.64 at Amazon

We have not thoroughly tested the RideNow tubes, but they are a popular choice among many riders, as evidenced by comments and forums. This bulk-buy deal brings them down to under $11 a tube.

View Deal
Matt Ischt-Barnard
Ecomm and Tech Writer

Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.

These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.

