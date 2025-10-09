Thinking of switching to TPU tubes but put off by the price? There's never been a better time to ditch your Butyl tubes thanks to these deals on Amazon Prime Day

While there’s a sound argument for converting to a tubeless system, it’s not for everyone. If you don’t have the compatible elements — wheels, tyres, valves — it requires quite an outlay. Then there’s the setup, which can be a little tricky, depending on your level of mechanical experience and the equipment you’re using. For some road cyclists, the humble inner tube just can’t be beaten. Or can it?

The best TPU tubes offer all the convenience of a traditional Butyl inner tube but with some significant upsides. Firstly, they are far lighter; you can expect to save almost 20oz or 50 grams per tube compared to a traditional Butyl offering. They also fold to a much smaller size, making them less cumbersome to carry in your jersey pocket or requiring less space in your saddle bag.

TPU tubes are also lighter than latex versions and typically deliver better puncture protection. While latex tubes do provide better rolling resistance, we’ve found the difference to be pretty minimal.

If you’re tempted to try TPU tubes but have been put off by the additional cost compared to a Butyl tube, then there has never been a better time to give them a spin than now, thanks to a host of price reductions for Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day.

Top of our list is the Tubolito. In our recent test of TPU tubes, we rated them as the best of the bunch for ride feel, aided in no small part by their weight, or lack of it; they ‘tipped’ our scales at 25 grams, or less than an ounce, per tube!

UK deals

Tubolito TPU Road Tube Lightweight and delivering a superb, supple ride feel, the TPU road tubes from Tubolito get our seal of approval. The valve is reinforced (but isn't removable) and they tubes are durable (a repair kit can also be purchased to get a little more life from each tube). Offered here with either a 60mm or 80mm long valve.

Rockbros TPU Ultra Light inner tube The Rockbros TPU road tubes are offered with two different valve lengths, 65mm and 85mm, and are 70% smaller than a traditional tube. At a claimed 35g per tube they are a little heavier than the Tubolito above but still offer significant savings compared to a Butyl tube.

US deals

Spingo TPU inner tube, 2 pack Another TPU tube that has the advantage of folding up to about 2/3 of the size of traditional butyl tube, taking up less room in your saddle bag or jersey pocket. This deal is for two 700c tubes, with three presta valve lengths available: 48mm, 60mm, and 80mm.