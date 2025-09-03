'Putting us in danger isn't going to help your cause' – Frustrated Tom Pidcock after coming close to win on neutralised Vuelta a España stage 11

Tom Pidcock had hoped for stage 11 of the Vuelta a España would end with joy, with a potential stage win alongside time gained on general classification rivals.

Instead, the day ended with frustration, as the stage was neutralised due to pro-Palestine protests at the finish line. Q36.5 Pro Cycling's Pidcock, alongside Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), took time on others, including João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but there was no stage win on offer.

GC times were taken at 3km to go, after Pidcock had briefly dropped Vingegaard on the Alto de Pike, before the pair worked together to build a gap towards what became the finish line.

"It’s hard to describe the disappointment to be honest," Pidcock told reporters at the finish line. "I felt like today was my day. I feel like there should always be a finish line, we’re not riding a sportive are we.

"I knew the finish line was at 3km [to go] but I didn’t know where that was. I was too busy trying to rotate with Jonas. We passed through there, I realised there wasn’t going to be a winner... It’s not easy. I think the Vuelta did what they could to keep us safe. I don’t want to say anything political, I don’t want to get into trouble."

The 26-year-old was forced to swerve protestors in the road on the Alto del Vivero holding a banner.

Pro-Palestine protests have been seen throughout this Vuelta, over Israel's war in Gaza, and Israel-Premier Tech's continued participation in the race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think a lot of people have held back from talking about it publicly, but it’s a bit scary sometimes in the peloton," Pidcock said. "I think as long as our safety comes first, then we can continue racing, that’s what we’re here to do. Bike racing has nothing to do with things that are happening elsewhere…

"Putting us in danger isn’t going to help your cause," he continued. "It’s simply not going to help. They’ve got the right to protest about whatever they want, but putting us in danger is not the way forward.

"From what I was told today was going to be the biggest day of protests, so now on it might be better."

Despite the frustration, Pidcock moved onto the podium overall, the first time he has done this at a Grand Tour. He also managed to distance Vingegaard, something few have been able to do in the last few years.