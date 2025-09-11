Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times
Jonas Vingegaard to begin effort at 17:17 local time in Valladolid
As the Vuelta a España builds towards its finale in Madrid on Sunday, the riders face one last time trial on stage 18.
Thursday's course in Valladolid is 12.2km and flat, cut down from the original 27.2km by the organisers. The decision to shorten the stage was made on Wednesday evening, in a bid to ensure "greater protection" for the riders amid security concerns over ongoing pro-Palestine protests at the race.
According to L'Équipe, the Vuelta organisers have sought extra security measures for the stage, for which 300 officers, in uniform and plain clothes, and 150 security guards are expected be deployed.
As is always the case in stage races, the first rider down the ramp will be the last-placed rider in the general classification, which is Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at this Vuelta. The Dutchman will start proceedings at 14:35 local time (13:35 UK time)
Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be the last of 153 riders to begin his effort, doing so at 17:17 (16:17 UK time).
The Dane, a two-time winner of the Tour de France and former runner-up at the Vuelta, goes into the stage with a 50-second advantage over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) currently sits in third overall, almost two-and-a-half minutes adrift of Vingegaard, and with a 36-second buffer to Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in fourth.
Time trial specialists to look out for during the day include: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), twice a world champion in the discipline, at 14:51 local time, Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) at 15:09, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) at 16:01, and Bruno Armiral (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at 16:49.
The full rider order, with start times in local Spanish time, is listed below.
Start order
Rider
Start time (CET)
1
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:35:00
2
Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis
14:36:00
3
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
14:37:00
4
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
14:38:00
5
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
14:39:00
6
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
14:40:00
7
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
14:41:00
8
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:42:00
9
Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
14:43:00
10
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
14:44:00
11
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
14:45:00
12
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
14:46:00
13
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:47:00
14
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
14:48:00
15
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:49:00
16
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
14:50:00
17
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
14:51:00
18
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:52:00
19
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
14:53:00
20
Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:54:00
21
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
14:55:00
22
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:56:00
23
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
14:57:00
24
Fabio Christen (Sui) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
14:58:00
25
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
14:59:00
26
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
15:00:00
27
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:01:00
28
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
15:02:00
29
Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
15:03:00
30
Joel Nicolau (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:04:00
31
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:05:00
32
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
15:06:00
33
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:07:00
34
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
15:08:00
35
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:09:00
36
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:10:00
37
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:11:00
38
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:12:00
39
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
15:13:00
40
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:14:00
41
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
15:15:00
42
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
15:16:00
43
Marcel Camprubí (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:17:00
44
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
15:18:00
45
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
15:19:00
46
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
15:20:00
47
Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
15:21:00
48
Ivan García Cortina (Esp) Movistar
15:22:00
49
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:23:00
50
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
15:24:00
51
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
15:25:00
52
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:26:00
53
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
15:27:00
54
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
15:28:00
55
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:29:00
56
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
15:30:00
57
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:31:00
58
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
15:32:00
59
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:33:00
60
Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana
15:34:00
61
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
15:35:00
62
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
15:36:00
63
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
15:37:00
64
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:38:00
65
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
15:39:00
66
David De la Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:40:00
67
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:41:00
68
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH
15:42:00
69
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
15:43:00
70
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
15:44:00
71
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
15:45:00
72
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
15:46:00
73
Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
15:47:00
74
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step
15:48:00
75
David González (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:49:00
76
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:50:00
77
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:51:00
78
Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
15:52:00
79
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:53:00
80
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar
15:54:00
81
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
15:55:00
82
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:56:00
83
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:57:00
84
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
15:58:00
85
Hugo De la Calle (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
15:59:00
86
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:00:00
87
Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
16:01:00
88
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16:02:00
89
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
16:03:00
90
Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16:04:00
91
Eduardo SepIúlveda (Arg) Lotto
16:05:00
92
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
16:06:00
93
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
16:07:00
94
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
16:08:00
95
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
16:09:00
96
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:10:00
97
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:11:00
98
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar
16:12:00
99
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
16:13:00
100
Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
16:14:00
101
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
16:15:00
102
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
16:16:00
103
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:17:00
104
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl
16:18:00
105
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
16:19:00
106
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:20:00
107
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech
16:21:00
108
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16:22:00
109
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
16:23:00
110
Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
16:24:00
111
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:25:00
112
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana
16:26:00
113
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
16:27:00
114
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
16:28:00
115
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:29:00
116
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:30:00
117
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:31:00
118
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana
16:32:00
119
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
16:33:00
120
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
16:34:00
121
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
16:35:00
122
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
16:36:00
123
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:37:00
124
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar
16:38:00
125
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
16:39:00
126
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
16:40:00
127
Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step
16:41:00
128
Felix Großschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:42:00
129
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:43:00
130
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:44:00
131
Harold Martín López (Ecu) XDS Astana
16:45:00
132
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:46:00
133
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula
16:47:00
134
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
16:48:00
135
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
16:49:00
136
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic PostNL
16:50:00
137
Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
16:51:00
138
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
16:52:00
139
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16:53:00
140
Jaume Guardeño (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16:54:00
141
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16:55:00
142
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
16:56:00
143
Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
16:57:00
144
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:59:00
145
Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
17:01:00
146
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
17:03:00
147
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
17:05:00
148
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
17:07:00
149
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
17:09:00
150
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
17:11:00
151
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
17:13:00
152
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
17:15:00
153
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
17:17:00
