Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times

As the Vuelta a España builds towards its finale in Madrid on Sunday, the riders face one last time trial on stage 18.

Thursday's course in Valladolid is 12.2km and flat, cut down from the original 27.2km by the organisers. The decision to shorten the stage was made on Wednesday evening, in a bid to ensure "greater protection" for the riders amid security concerns over ongoing pro-Palestine protests at the race.

According to L'Équipe, the Vuelta organisers have sought extra security measures for the stage, for which 300 officers, in uniform and plain clothes, and 150 security guards are expected be deployed.

As is always the case in stage races, the first rider down the ramp will be the last-placed rider in the general classification, which is Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at this Vuelta. The Dutchman will start proceedings at 14:35 local time (13:35 UK time)

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be the last of 153 riders to begin his effort, doing so at 17:17 (16:17 UK time).

The Dane, a two-time winner of the Tour de France and former runner-up at the Vuelta, goes into the stage with a 50-second advantage over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) currently sits in third overall, almost two-and-a-half minutes adrift of Vingegaard, and with a 36-second buffer to Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in fourth.

Time trial specialists to look out for during the day include: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), twice a world champion in the discipline, at 14:51 local time, Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) at 15:09, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) at 16:01, and Bruno Armiral (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at 16:49.

The full rider order, with start times in local Spanish time, is listed below.