Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times

Jonas Vingegaard to begin effort at 17:17 local time in Valladolid

Jonas Vingegaard in the red jersey at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As the Vuelta a España builds towards its finale in Madrid on Sunday, the riders face one last time trial on stage 18.

Thursday's course in Valladolid is 12.2km and flat, cut down from the original 27.2km by the organisers. The decision to shorten the stage was made on Wednesday evening, in a bid to ensure "greater protection" for the riders amid security concerns over ongoing pro-Palestine protests at the race.

According to L'Équipe, the Vuelta organisers have sought extra security measures for the stage, for which 300 officers, in uniform and plain clothes, and 150 security guards are expected be deployed.

The Dane, a two-time winner of the Tour de France and former runner-up at the Vuelta, goes into the stage with a 50-second advantage over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Time trial specialists to look out for during the day include: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), twice a world champion in the discipline, at 14:51 local time, Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) at 15:09, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) at 16:01, and Bruno Armiral (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at 16:49.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times

Start order

Rider

Start time (CET)

1

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:35:00

2

Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis

14:36:00

3

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

14:37:00

4

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

14:38:00

5

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

14:39:00

6

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

14:40:00

7

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

14:41:00

8

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:42:00

9

Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

14:43:00

10

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

14:44:00

11

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

14:45:00

12

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech

14:46:00

13

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:47:00

14

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

14:48:00

15

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:49:00

16

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

14:50:00

17

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

14:51:00

18

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:52:00

19

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

14:53:00

20

Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:54:00

21

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

14:55:00

22

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:56:00

23

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

14:57:00

24

Fabio Christen (Sui) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

14:58:00

25

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

14:59:00

26

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

15:00:00

27

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:01:00

28

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

15:02:00

29

Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty

15:03:00

30

Joel Nicolau (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:04:00

31

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:05:00

32

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

15:06:00

33

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:07:00

34

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

15:08:00

35

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:09:00

36

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:10:00

37

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:11:00

38

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:12:00

39

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

15:13:00

40

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:14:00

41

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

15:15:00

42

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

15:16:00

43

Marcel Camprubí (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:17:00

44

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

15:18:00

45

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

15:19:00

46

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

15:20:00

47

Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

15:21:00

48

Ivan García Cortina (Esp) Movistar

15:22:00

49

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:23:00

50

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

15:24:00

51

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

15:25:00

52

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:26:00

53

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty

15:27:00

54

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

15:28:00

55

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:29:00

56

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

15:30:00

57

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:31:00

58

Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

15:32:00

59

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:33:00

60

Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana

15:34:00

61

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

15:35:00

62

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

15:36:00

63

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

15:37:00

64

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

15:38:00

65

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

15:39:00

66

David De la Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:40:00

67

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:41:00

68

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH

15:42:00

69

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

15:43:00

70

Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL

15:44:00

71

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

15:45:00

72

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana

15:46:00

73

Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

15:47:00

74

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step

15:48:00

75

David González (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:49:00

76

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:50:00

77

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:51:00

78

Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

15:52:00

79

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:53:00

80

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar

15:54:00

81

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

15:55:00

82

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:56:00

83

Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:57:00

84

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

15:58:00

85

Hugo De la Calle (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

15:59:00

86

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:00:00

87

Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

16:01:00

88

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16:02:00

89

James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

16:03:00

90

Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

16:04:00

91

Eduardo SepIúlveda (Arg) Lotto

16:05:00

92

Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

16:06:00

93

Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers

16:07:00

94

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

16:08:00

95

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

16:09:00

96

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:10:00

97

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:11:00

98

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar

16:12:00

99

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

16:13:00

100

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

16:14:00

101

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

16:15:00

102

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

16:16:00

103

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:17:00

104

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl

16:18:00

105

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

16:19:00

106

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:20:00

107

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech

16:21:00

108

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

16:22:00

109

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

16:23:00

110

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

16:24:00

111

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:25:00

112

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana

16:26:00

113

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana

16:27:00

114

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

16:28:00

115

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:29:00

116

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:30:00

117

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:31:00

118

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana

16:32:00

119

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

16:33:00

120

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

16:34:00

121

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

16:35:00

122

Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

16:36:00

123

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:37:00

124

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar

16:38:00

125

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech

16:39:00

126

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

16:40:00

127

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

16:41:00

128

Felix Großschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:42:00

129

Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:43:00

130

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:44:00

131

Harold Martín López (Ecu) XDS Astana

16:45:00

132

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:46:00

133

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula

16:47:00

134

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

16:48:00

135

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

16:49:00

136

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic PostNL

16:50:00

137

Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty

16:51:00

138

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

16:52:00

139

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

16:53:00

140

Jaume Guardeño (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16:54:00

141

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16:55:00

142

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

16:56:00

143

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

16:57:00

144

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:59:00

145

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

17:01:00

146

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

17:03:00

147

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech

17:05:00

148

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

17:07:00

149

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

17:09:00

150

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

17:11:00

151

Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

17:13:00

152

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

17:15:00

153

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

17:17:00

