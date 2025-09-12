How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Everything you need to live stream the Cross Country Olympic races
Here's how to tune into the XC action in Switzerland
The 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships concludes this weekend, with the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Puck Pieterse and Nino Schurter competing for the rainbow stripes of cross-country Olympic champion in Switzerland's Crans-Montana.
With Paris 2024 Oympic XCO champions Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Tom Pidcock absent from the start list this weekend, and veteran champion Nino Schurter lining up for one of his last professional races, it is sure to be an unpredictable few days of racing, across the 13th and 14th September.
Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Mountain Bike World Championships wherever you are.
Quick guide to watching the Mountain Bike World Championships - Cross-Country Olympic
- UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)
- US: FloBikes ($29.99)
- Free: UCI YouTube (select locations)
- Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN
How to watch the Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 in the UK
In the UK, the race will be shown live on TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels.
The Mountain Bike World Championships will also be available online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package price of £30.99 a month. This also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.
Viewers in the UK will be geo-blocked from the UCI's free live stream on YouTube.
How to watch the Mountain Bike World Championships in the US and Canada
For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is on the streaming platform FloBikes.
A subscription to FloBikes costs $29.99 a month / $149.99 for the year for those in the US, or $39.99 a month / $203 a year for those in Canada.
How to watch the Mountain Bike World Championships for free
The UCI is offering free live streaming of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on its own UCI YouTube channel.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so those in the UK, North America and Australia will be blocked, but most of Asia, South America, and Africa has access. For a full list of territories head to the UCI's website.
How to watch the Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Mountain Bike World Championships 2025 Schedule
Friday, September 12
Cross-Country Olympic - Junior Women: 15:00 CET / 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET
Cross-Country Olympic - Junior Men: 17:00 CET / 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET
Saturday, September 13
Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Men: 11:00 CET / 10:00 BST / 05:00 ET
Cross-Country Olympic - Elite Women: 14:00 CET / 13:00 BST / 08:00 ET
Sunday, September 14
Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Women: 10:30 CET / 09:30 BST / 04:30 ET
Cross-Country Olympic - Elite Men: 13:30 CET / 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET
