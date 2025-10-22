How to watch the Track World Championships 2025: Everything you need to live stream all the rainbow action on the boards

The UCI Track World Championships are the pinnacle of the velodrome calendar, the chance for the best riders in the world to show their speed on the boards. They have been happening in a format since 1893, making them older than the Tour de France, and this year's are the 122nd.

There are the familiar events from the Olympics, like the team pursuit, omnium and keirin, but also Worlds-specific events like the kilometre TT and the scratch race. There are 11 finals for both men and women, with rainbow jerseys and gold medals on offer. With the next Olympics in 2028, nations will be starting to form their squads.

This year's event will take place in Santiago, Chile, the first time the Worlds have taken place outside of Europe for the first time since Hong Kong hosted it in 2017 and return to South America for the first time since 2014. The races begin on Wednesday 22 October and end on Sunday 26 October. Chile is four hours behind BST, so keep that in mind.

The start lists are packed with big names, from GB's Emma Finucane and Katie Archibald, to road stars like Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands), and fast men such as Harrie Lavreysen, also of the Netherlands.

How to watch the Track Worlds in the UK

In the UK, this year's Track World Championships will be shown live and free on the BBC, the country's public service broadcaster. (To watch the BBC, viewers are expected to have a TV licence, which costs £174.50 a year.) You can watch on terrestrial TV or the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Fans will also be able to watch all of the events on TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with streaming via Discovery+, which is £30.99 a month. This offering also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.

How to watch the Track Worlds in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the UCI Track World Championships is on FloBikes.

FloBikes will be broadcasting in the US and Canada. Subscriptions cost $30 or CA$39.99 a month, with savings for annual plans.

How to watch the Track Worlds in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the Track World Championships on the Stan Sport streaming service.

You'll need to add the Stan Sport package ($20 per month) to a base Stan subscription (from $12 per month).

Can I watch the Track Worlds for free?

There are many places around the world where you can watch the UCI Track World Championships for free.

As with all its World Championships, the UCI is providing free streaming live on YouTube for the Track World Champs. Geo-restrictions apply, on the basis that the stream is blocked in countries that have a licensed broadcaster, so that includes the UK and the US.

To check availability in your area, the UCI has a list of blocked territories.

In the UK, as outlined above, the BBC is broadcasting the events, with free streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Track Worlds while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions in place, meaning they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch the Track Worlds while on the move.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

When are the Track Worlds on?

The UCI Track World Championships take place over five days, with morning sessions taking place each day from 11am local time, and then an evening session beginning at 6:30pm local time. On the Sunday, the final session begins at 1:30pm local time.

UK coverage of the Track Worlds begins at 3pm BST for morning sessions, and 10:30pm for evening sessions.

In the US and Canada, morning sessions begin at 10am EDT, and evening sessions at 5:30pm EDT.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Track Cycling World Championships schedule (Finals only) Date Event Reigning champion(s) Wednesday, 22 October Women's Scratch race Lorena Wiebes, Belgium Row 1 - Cell 0 Women's team sprint Great Britain Row 2 - Cell 0 Men's team sprint Netherlands Thursday, 23 October Men's Team pursuit Denmark Row 4 - Cell 0 Women's Elimination Ally Wollaston, New Zealand Row 5 - Cell 0 Men's Keirin Kento Yamasaki, Japan Row 6 - Cell 0 Men's scratch race Kazushige Kuboki, Japan Row 7 - Cell 0 Women's team pursuit Great Britain Friday, 24 October Men's points race Sebastiàn Mora, Spain Row 9 - Cell 0 Men's kilometre TT Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands Row 10 - Cell 0 Men's individual pursuit Jonathan Milan, Italy Row 11 - Cell 0 Women's sprint Emma Finucane, Great Britain Row 12 - Cell 0 Women's omnium Ally Wollaston, New Zealand Saturday, 25 October Women's kilometre TT (now 1km) Yana Burlakova, Neutral (over 500m) Row 14 - Cell 0 Women's Madison Denmark Row 15 - Cell 0 Women's individual pursuit Anna Morris, Great Britain Row 16 - Cell 0 Men's omnium Lindsay de Vylder, Belgium Sunday, 26 October Women's points race Julie Norman Leth, Denmark Row 18 - Cell 0 Men's sprint Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands Row 19 - Cell 0 Men's elimination Tobias Hansen, Denmark Row 20 - Cell 0 Women's Keirin Mina Sato, Japan Row 21 - Cell 0 Men's Madison Germany

What to expect from the Track Worlds

The year that follows an Olympic Games is reasonably transitional, as teams set up their plans for 2028, blooding younger riders and perhaps moving on from those retiring.

However, there are medals and rainbow jerseys to win, so it is still a big deal, especially as track riders have less opportunities to shine throughout the year. There are fascinating things to watch, from Matt Richardson vs Harrie Lavreysen to Team USA's new look team pursuit squad.

Read our full guide to the event here.