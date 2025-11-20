Cycling coverage got a lot more expensive in the UK this year – tell us your views

Cycling fans in the UK dealt with a lot of changes to their experience of watching live sport in 2025. Eurosport closed down, TNT Sports became the home of live cycling and ITV's live free-to-air Tour de France coverage ended.

All of this meant that watching cycling became a lot more expensive this season, which some might have become used to, while for others it is still a big issue. At Cycling Weekly, we are all too aware that it is still something people are discussing, almost a year on.

We've dedicated endless column issues to the changes, which have ranged from price hikes to the ad-free coverage ending too. There has been hope, from free highlights to Ned Boulting's plans for Never Strays Far, but it has been a reasonably bleak year in terms of TV news.

As a result, we want to hear from you. Cycling Weekly is running a short survey to gather reactions from our readers on how this shift will impact their viewing habits. Did you subscribe to TNT Sports? Did the increased cost force you to watch less cycling, or are you seeking alternative ways to follow the action? How are you feeling about the end of ITV?

Your input is invaluable in understanding how this change has affected and will continue to affect the UK cycling community. Please take a moment to share your thoughts in our survey – your voice matters. Results will be used for an upcoming article in Cycling Weekly’s review of the year and then online.

Coming at a time of stretched finances, if not a cost of living crisis, the huge increase in the cost of cycling coverage represented a major blow for UK fans of the sport, and the sport itself. Inevitably for some the new subscription proved unaffordable, and with no free option available, these viewers were priced out.

Has the price hike alienated casual fans and decimated the sport’s popularity, or will the majority of the UK cycling community absorb the cost to retain access to live bike racing? And what does this mean for future accessibility of the sport in the UK, particularly for younger fans and those taking an interest in cycling for the first time?