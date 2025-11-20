Cycling coverage got a lot more expensive in the UK this year – tell us your views

Eurosport closed down, TNT Sports became the home of live cycling and ITV's Tour de France coverage ended

Tour de France 2025 Sacre Coeur
Cycling fans in the UK dealt with a lot of changes to their experience of watching live sport in 2025. Eurosport closed down, TNT Sports became the home of live cycling and ITV's live free-to-air Tour de France coverage ended.

All of this meant that watching cycling became a lot more expensive this season, which some might have become used to, while for others it is still a big issue. At Cycling Weekly, we are all too aware that it is still something people are discussing, almost a year on.

Your input is invaluable in understanding how this change has affected and will continue to affect the UK cycling community. Please take a moment to share your thoughts in our survey – your voice matters. Results will be used for an upcoming article in Cycling Weekly’s review of the year and then online.

Has the price hike alienated casual fans and decimated the sport’s popularity, or will the majority of the UK cycling community absorb the cost to retain access to live bike racing? And what does this mean for future accessibility of the sport in the UK, particularly for younger fans and those taking an interest in cycling for the first time?

