‘In a short time trial like this you can’t make any mistakes’ - Filippo Ganna takes victory in nail-biting Vuelta a España stage 18 TT as Jonas Vingegaard clings onto the overall

Fillipo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to an early lead at the stage 18’s time trial at Vuelta a España, in a time of 13 minutes not beaten in the following two hours, despite close attempts by UAE Team Emirates-XRG team-mates Jay Vine and João Almeida.

Vine came closest to pipping the Italian to first, the Australian separated from the top seat by just 0.9 seconds.

Today marks Ganna's second win in Valladolid, after he took first two years ago at the Vuelta a España on a near-identical course.

The course was shortened from 27.2km to 12.2km in an attempt to ensure "greater protection" for the riders amid security concerns over ongoing pro-Palestine protests at the race.

Sitting in a nail-biting hot seat for almost all of the 18th stage, the Italian remained cool despite the mounting pressure.

"I think I suffered more in the last three hours in the hot seat than on the bike," Ganna said after confirmation of his win.

"[In] the first part I didn’t find the correct rhythm and then in the final I tried to push without thinking of the numbers or anything.

"I’m really happy for today. This last week has started really well for us and it’s not over yet. I’ve suffered a lot with the elevation in the first two weeks of this Vuelta and with illness, but every day I’ve got better and better."

Whilst Ganna was a race favourite even before he rolled down the start ramp, eyes were also on Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek). However, precious seconds were lost for the Dutchman after he took the second roundabout too wide, thinking the course was turning left rather than straight ahead in a mistake soon to be repeated by other riders including the German TT champion, Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step).

‘In a short time trial like this you can’t make any mistakes,” Hoole said after crossing the finish.

The real heat, however, came later, when in quick succession, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took to the start ramp, followed by Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). Only then did Ganna's cool mask slip.

Hindley was out to gain time over Pidcock, and Pidcock, most likely relieved at the reduced course, was setting out to defend his third overall position. The Brit managed to lay down a time fast enough to stay ahead of Hindley, coming just under a second faster than the Australian.

‘I think that was my best ever time trial,’ Pidcock said at the finish, the day's mounting pressure still hanging around his shoulders.

In other changes to the GC, Matthew Riccitello (Israel Premier-Tech) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) switch places, and Almeida climbs to just 10 seconds behind Vingegaard, slimming the GC gaps ahead of tomorrow's stage in Rueda.

Results

Vuelta a España 2025, stage 18: Valladolid > Valladolid, 12.2km

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 12.2km in 13:00

2. Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +0.9s

3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +7s

4. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +9s

5. Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +10s

6. Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ, +11s

7. Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, +14s

8. Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto, +15s

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +18s

10. Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek, +18s

General classification after stage 18

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 65:07:13

2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +40s

3. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +2:39

4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:18

5. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +4:19

6. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +5:17

7. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +5:20

8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +7:26

9. Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious, +7:42

10. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +10:19