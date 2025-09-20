UCI Road World Championships 2025 men's elite time trial start times

The men's elite individual time trial is the second event of this year's UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, following on from women's event on Sunday.

The course takes the riders on a 40.6km out-and-back route, starting at Kigali's BK Arena and returning to finish at the city's Convention Centre.

It will be the hilliest Worlds time trial since Bergen in 2017, with a total elevation of 680m, gained over four climbs: the Côte de Nyanza (tackled from both sides – firstly 2.5km at 5.8%, and then 4.1km at 3.1%), the Côte de Peage (2km at 6%), and finally the Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%), which is cobbled and leads the riders to a closing kicker at the finish line.

The event begins at 12:45 (BST) with local Rwandan rider Shemu Nsengiyumva the first to roll down the ramp. The last rider to begin his effort will be the defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) at 15:00.

Evenepoel, who also won gold at the Olympics last summer, is one of two clear favourites for the title in Kigali, alongside Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia). The four-time Tour de France winner will be the penultimate rider to start, doing so at 14:57:30. Also among the contenders are Luke Plapp (Australia) at 14:12, his compatriot Jay Vine at 14:50, and Stefan Küng (Switzerland) at 14:55.

There are three reigning world champions on the start list: Evenepoel, who is targeting three in a row, last year's under-23 champion Iván Romeo (Spain), and Paul Seixas (France), the winner of the junior time trial in Zurich, and the youngest rider taking part on Sunday, still only 18 years old.

Below are all the start times for the 55 riders competing in the men's elite time trial, listed in British Summer Time. The local time in Kigali (Central African Time) is one hour ahead. All the riders will set off at 2:30 intervals.

Make sure you have read our guide on how to watch the Worlds.