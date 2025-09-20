UCI Road World Championships 2025 men's elite time trial start times

All the start times for the 55 riders competing in the men's individual time trial, including Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel on his time trial recon at the Kigali World Championships 2025
The men's elite individual time trial is the second event of this year's UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, following on from women's event on Sunday.

The course takes the riders on a 40.6km out-and-back route, starting at Kigali's BK Arena and returning to finish at the city's Convention Centre.

It will be the hilliest Worlds time trial since Bergen in 2017, with a total elevation of 680m, gained over four climbs: the Côte de Nyanza (tackled from both sides – firstly 2.5km at 5.8%, and then 4.1km at 3.1%), the Côte de Peage (2km at 6%), and finally the Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%), which is cobbled and leads the riders to a closing kicker at the finish line.

There are three reigning world champions on the start list: Evenepoel, who is targeting three in a row, last year's under-23 champion Iván Romeo (Spain), and Paul Seixas (France), the winner of the junior time trial in Zurich, and the youngest rider taking part on Sunday, still only 18 years old.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's elite time trial start times

Start time (BST)

Name

Country

12:45:00

Shemu Nsengiyumva

Rwanda

12:47:30

Boniphase Ngwata

Tanzania

12:50:00

Jalal Edward

South Sudan

12:52:30

Ibrahim Jalloh

Sierra Leone

12:55:00

Siriki Diarra

Mali

12:57:30

Chiekhouna Cisse

Senegal

13:00:00

Ahmad Badreddin Wais

Refugee Athlete

13:02:30

Mohamed Houlder Fitahiantsoa

Madagascar

13:05:00

Apolinario Ca

Guinea-Bissau

13:07:30

Abderemane Dahalani

Comoros

13:10:00

Ricardo Sodjede

Benin

13:12:30

Jiankun Liu

China

13:15:00

Hassan Sharif

Tanzania

13:17:30

Laurent Gervais

Canada

13:20:00

Dictor Mut

South Sudan

13:22:30

Mustapha Koroma

Sierra Leone

13:25:00

Victor Akpabli

Ghana

13:27:30

Florian Vermeersch

Belgium

13:30:00

Djandouba Diallo

Mali

13:32:30

Edwin Ndungu

Kenya

13:35:00

Bizay Redae

Ethiopia

13:37:30

Briton John

Guyana

13:40:00

Artem Nych

Individual Neutral Athlete

13:42:30

Majid Abu Harrah

Jordan

13:45:00

Ahmet Orken

Turkey

13:47:30

Red Walters

Grenada

13:50:00

Aurelien de Comarmond

Mauritius

13:52:30

Haoyu Su

China

13:55:00

Byron Munton

South Africa

13:57:30

Michael Shea Leonard

Canada

14:00:00

Rein Taaramäe

Estonia

14:02:30

Darren Rafferty

Ireland

14:05:00

Ilan van Wilder

Belgium

14:07:30

Raúl García Pierna

Spain

14:10:00

Matteo Sobrero

Italy

14:12:30

Lucas Plapp

Australia

14:15:00

Paul Seixas

France

14:17:30

Mauro Schmid

Switzerland

14:20:00

Moise Mugisha

Rwanda

14:22:30

Andreas Leknessund

Norway

14:25:00

Brandon Downes

South Africa

14:27:30

Alexandre Mayer

Mauritius

14:30:00

William Barta

United States

14:32:30

Miguel Heidemann

Germany

14:35:00

Thymen Arensman

Netherlands

14:37:30

Isaac del Toro

Mexico

14:40:00

Ryan William Mullen

Ireland

14:42:30

Iván Romeo

Spain

14:45:00

Mattia Cattaneo

Italy

14:47:30

Walter Vargas

Colombia

14:50:00

Jay Vine

Australia

14:52:30

Bruno Armirail

France

14:55:00

Stefan Küng

Switzerland

14:57:30

Tadej Pogačar

Slovenia

15:00:00

Remco Evenepoel

Belgium

