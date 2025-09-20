UCI Road World Championships 2025 men's elite time trial start times
All the start times for the 55 riders competing in the men's individual time trial, including Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel
The men's elite individual time trial is the second event of this year's UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, following on from women's event on Sunday.
The course takes the riders on a 40.6km out-and-back route, starting at Kigali's BK Arena and returning to finish at the city's Convention Centre.
It will be the hilliest Worlds time trial since Bergen in 2017, with a total elevation of 680m, gained over four climbs: the Côte de Nyanza (tackled from both sides – firstly 2.5km at 5.8%, and then 4.1km at 3.1%), the Côte de Peage (2km at 6%), and finally the Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%), which is cobbled and leads the riders to a closing kicker at the finish line.
The event begins at 12:45 (BST) with local Rwandan rider Shemu Nsengiyumva the first to roll down the ramp. The last rider to begin his effort will be the defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) at 15:00.
Evenepoel, who also won gold at the Olympics last summer, is one of two clear favourites for the title in Kigali, alongside Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia). The four-time Tour de France winner will be the penultimate rider to start, doing so at 14:57:30. Also among the contenders are Luke Plapp (Australia) at 14:12, his compatriot Jay Vine at 14:50, and Stefan Küng (Switzerland) at 14:55.
There are three reigning world champions on the start list: Evenepoel, who is targeting three in a row, last year's under-23 champion Iván Romeo (Spain), and Paul Seixas (France), the winner of the junior time trial in Zurich, and the youngest rider taking part on Sunday, still only 18 years old.
Below are all the start times for the 55 riders competing in the men's elite time trial, listed in British Summer Time. The local time in Kigali (Central African Time) is one hour ahead. All the riders will set off at 2:30 intervals.
Make sure you have read our guide on how to watch the Worlds.
Start time (BST)
Name
Country
12:45:00
Shemu Nsengiyumva
Rwanda
12:47:30
Boniphase Ngwata
Tanzania
12:50:00
Jalal Edward
South Sudan
12:52:30
Ibrahim Jalloh
Sierra Leone
12:55:00
Siriki Diarra
Mali
12:57:30
Chiekhouna Cisse
Senegal
13:00:00
Ahmad Badreddin Wais
Refugee Athlete
13:02:30
Mohamed Houlder Fitahiantsoa
Madagascar
13:05:00
Apolinario Ca
Guinea-Bissau
13:07:30
Abderemane Dahalani
Comoros
13:10:00
Ricardo Sodjede
Benin
13:12:30
Jiankun Liu
China
13:15:00
Hassan Sharif
Tanzania
13:17:30
Laurent Gervais
Canada
13:20:00
Dictor Mut
South Sudan
13:22:30
Mustapha Koroma
Sierra Leone
13:25:00
Victor Akpabli
Ghana
13:27:30
Florian Vermeersch
Belgium
13:30:00
Djandouba Diallo
Mali
13:32:30
Edwin Ndungu
Kenya
13:35:00
Bizay Redae
Ethiopia
13:37:30
Briton John
Guyana
13:40:00
Artem Nych
Individual Neutral Athlete
13:42:30
Majid Abu Harrah
Jordan
13:45:00
Ahmet Orken
Turkey
13:47:30
Red Walters
Grenada
13:50:00
Aurelien de Comarmond
Mauritius
13:52:30
Haoyu Su
China
13:55:00
Byron Munton
South Africa
13:57:30
Michael Shea Leonard
Canada
14:00:00
Rein Taaramäe
Estonia
14:02:30
Darren Rafferty
Ireland
14:05:00
Ilan van Wilder
Belgium
14:07:30
Raúl García Pierna
Spain
14:10:00
Matteo Sobrero
Italy
14:12:30
Lucas Plapp
Australia
14:15:00
Paul Seixas
France
14:17:30
Mauro Schmid
Switzerland
14:20:00
Moise Mugisha
Rwanda
14:22:30
Andreas Leknessund
Norway
14:25:00
Brandon Downes
South Africa
14:27:30
Alexandre Mayer
Mauritius
14:30:00
William Barta
United States
14:32:30
Miguel Heidemann
Germany
14:35:00
Thymen Arensman
Netherlands
14:37:30
Isaac del Toro
Mexico
14:40:00
Ryan William Mullen
Ireland
14:42:30
Iván Romeo
Spain
14:45:00
Mattia Cattaneo
Italy
14:47:30
Walter Vargas
Colombia
14:50:00
Jay Vine
Australia
14:52:30
Bruno Armirail
France
14:55:00
Stefan Küng
Switzerland
14:57:30
Tadej Pogačar
Slovenia
15:00:00
Remco Evenepoel
Belgium
