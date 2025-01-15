Giro d'Italia Women 2025 route: Three summit finishes over eight stages

36th edition to take place from 6-13 July

Elisa Longo Borghini lifting a trophy alongside a route map of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Women
(Image credit: Getty Images / RCS)
The Giro d'Italia Women 2025 will count three summit finishes in its 36th edition this July.

The eight-stage route will stretch out across a total of 939.6km, all in the north of Italy. The peloton will tackle 14,000m of elevation over the time trial, two flat stages, three mid-mountains stages and two tougher mountains days.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Giro d'Italia Women 2025 route
StageDateStartFinishTypeDistance
16 JulyBergamo BergamoITT13.6km
27 JulyClusoneApricaMid-mountains99km
38 JulyVezza d'OglioTrentoMid-mountains124km
49 JulyCastello TesinoPianezzeMountains156km
510 JulyMiranoMonseliceFlat108km
611 JulyBellaria-Igea MarinaTerre RoverescheMid-mountains144km
712 JulyFermignanoMonte NeroneMountains157km
813 JulyForlìImolaMid-mountains138km

