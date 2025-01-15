Giro d'Italia Women 2025 route: Three summit finishes over eight stages

The Giro d'Italia Women 2025 will count three summit finishes in its 36th edition this July.

The eight-stage route will stretch out across a total of 939.6km, all in the north of Italy. The peloton will tackle 14,000m of elevation over the time trial, two flat stages, three mid-mountains stages and two tougher mountains days.

Formerly known as the Giro Donne and the Giro Rosa, the race will begin in Bergamo on 6 July with an individual time trial. It's a format that organisers RCS Sport have favoured in the last two years, having previously opened the event with team time trials.

The race's first summit finish is scheduled for as early as day two, with a long, gradual ascent to Aprica. The following day, the peloton will climb to its highest point – known as the Cima Alfonsina Strada – in the Passo Tonale, before descending to the finish line in Trento.

On stage three, the riders will climb to Pianezze, while the third mountaintop finale comes on the penultimate day, finishing on Monte Nerone in the Umbrian Apennines.

The final stage, held on the punchy motor racing circuit in Imola, will crown the winner.

In 2024, Elisa Longo Borghini (then of Lidl-Trek) won her first overall title at the Giro d'Italia Women, placing 21 seconds ahead of world champion Lotte Kopecky.

Speaking at the route announcement ceremony in Rome on 13 January, the Italian said she likes the 2025 route "a lot".

"It's open to lots of tactics and race scenarios. It suits my abilities pretty well too," she said. "I especially like the final Imola stage. I lost the world title there in 2020 and want to make up for that. I hope to have more 'grinta' and so do better than a podium placing.

"I want to be at my best for the Giro and simply hope to do my best. If my best means I win, then that's great."

The route for the 35th Giro d'Italia Women was unveiled alongside that of the 108th Giro d'Italia for men, which will begin in Albania and take place in May.

The women's event is scheduled for 6-13 July. Full route details can be found below.

Route map

(Image credit: RCS)

Stages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Women 2025 route Stage Date Start Finish Type Distance 1 6 July Bergamo Bergamo ITT 13.6km 2 7 July Clusone Aprica Mid-mountains 99km 3 8 July Vezza d'Oglio Trento Mid-mountains 124km 4 9 July Castello Tesino Pianezze Mountains 156km 5 10 July Mirano Monselice Flat 108km 6 11 July Bellaria-Igea Marina Terre Roveresche Mid-mountains 144km 7 12 July Fermignano Monte Nerone Mountains 157km 8 13 July Forlì Imola Mid-mountains 138km

Stage profiles

Stage one: Bergamo - Bergamo (ITT)

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage two: Clusone - Aprica

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage three: Vezza d'Oglio - Trento

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage four: Castello Tesino - Pianezze

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage five: Mirano - Monselice

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage six: Bellaria-Igea Marina - Terre Roveresche

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage seven: Fermignano - Monte Nerone

(Image credit: RCS)

Stage eight: Forlì - Imola