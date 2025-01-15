Giro d'Italia Women 2025 route: Three summit finishes over eight stages
36th edition to take place from 6-13 July
The Giro d'Italia Women 2025 will count three summit finishes in its 36th edition this July.
The eight-stage route will stretch out across a total of 939.6km, all in the north of Italy. The peloton will tackle 14,000m of elevation over the time trial, two flat stages, three mid-mountains stages and two tougher mountains days.
Formerly known as the Giro Donne and the Giro Rosa, the race will begin in Bergamo on 6 July with an individual time trial. It's a format that organisers RCS Sport have favoured in the last two years, having previously opened the event with team time trials.
The race's first summit finish is scheduled for as early as day two, with a long, gradual ascent to Aprica. The following day, the peloton will climb to its highest point – known as the Cima Alfonsina Strada – in the Passo Tonale, before descending to the finish line in Trento.
On stage three, the riders will climb to Pianezze, while the third mountaintop finale comes on the penultimate day, finishing on Monte Nerone in the Umbrian Apennines.
The final stage, held on the punchy motor racing circuit in Imola, will crown the winner.
In 2024, Elisa Longo Borghini (then of Lidl-Trek) won her first overall title at the Giro d'Italia Women, placing 21 seconds ahead of world champion Lotte Kopecky.
Speaking at the route announcement ceremony in Rome on 13 January, the Italian said she likes the 2025 route "a lot".
"It's open to lots of tactics and race scenarios. It suits my abilities pretty well too," she said. "I especially like the final Imola stage. I lost the world title there in 2020 and want to make up for that. I hope to have more 'grinta' and so do better than a podium placing.
"I want to be at my best for the Giro and simply hope to do my best. If my best means I win, then that's great."
The route for the 35th Giro d'Italia Women was unveiled alongside that of the 108th Giro d'Italia for men, which will begin in Albania and take place in May.
The women's event is scheduled for 6-13 July. Full route details can be found below.
Route map
Stages
|Stage
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|Type
|Distance
|1
|6 July
|Bergamo
|Bergamo
|ITT
|13.6km
|2
|7 July
|Clusone
|Aprica
|Mid-mountains
|99km
|3
|8 July
|Vezza d'Oglio
|Trento
|Mid-mountains
|124km
|4
|9 July
|Castello Tesino
|Pianezze
|Mountains
|156km
|5
|10 July
|Mirano
|Monselice
|Flat
|108km
|6
|11 July
|Bellaria-Igea Marina
|Terre Roveresche
|Mid-mountains
|144km
|7
|12 July
|Fermignano
|Monte Nerone
|Mountains
|157km
|8
|13 July
|Forlì
|Imola
|Mid-mountains
|138km
Stage profiles
Stage one: Bergamo - Bergamo (ITT)
Stage two: Clusone - Aprica
Stage three: Vezza d'Oglio - Trento
Stage four: Castello Tesino - Pianezze
Stage five: Mirano - Monselice
Stage six: Bellaria-Igea Marina - Terre Roveresche
Stage seven: Fermignano - Monte Nerone
Stage eight: Forlì - Imola
