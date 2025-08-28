Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after 'serious' training crash

Chris Froome was involved in a "serious training crash" on Wednesday and airlifted to hospital.

The four-time Tour de France winner is said to be "stable", according to his Israel-Premier Tech team. Scans confirmed he suffered five broken ribs, a lumbar vertebrae fracture and a collapsed lung.

Following the crash, Froome was taken to Toulon hospital in the south of France, near his home in Monaco, where he will undergo surgery on Thursday afternoon.

Please join us in wishing @chrisfroome well and a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G8folPRDrTAugust 28, 2025

According to a report in L'Équipe, Froome remained conscious after the crash, and was able to speak to those around him.

A statement released by the Brit's team on Thursday afternoon read: "Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash [no other cyclists or vehicles were involved].

"Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries. However, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.

"We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery."

Froome last raced at the Tour de Pologne earlier this month, where he placed 68th overall.

In 2019, then riding for Team Ineos, Froome was taken into intensive car after crashing into a wall in a course recon at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He suffered fractures to his sternum, neck, femur, elbow and ribs, and also lost four pints of blood.

He returned to racing eight months later, but struggled to recover his Grand-Tour-winning form.

In 2021, Froome left Ineos Grenadiers and joined his current team, Israel-Premier Tech, on a five-year contract, which is due to finish at the end of this season. He celebrated his 40th birthday this May.

After turning pro with Barloworld in 2008, the Brit has ridden for 18 years as an elite cyclist, 11 of which with Team Sky, the team that later became Ineos.

He won his first of four Tour de France titles in 2013, and is one of only a handful of cyclists to win all three Grand Tours, having also claimed two Vueltas a España and the 2018 Giro d'Italia, his last professional victory.