Premier Tech to back Alison Jackson's French ProTour squad for 2026 after leaving Israel-Premier Tech

St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 to be sponsored by Canadian company for next two seasons

The riders of St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 women at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Premier Tech will sponsor French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 next season, it was revealed on Tuesday, just over a week after it was announced the brand would stop backing Israel-Premier Tech.

The Canadian waste water management, fertilisers and recycling company will notably support St Michel's women's ProTeam, which now counts Canadians Alison Jackson, Simone Boilard and Clara Émond among its roster. St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 also has a men's Continental team.

"This opportunity fully aligns with the reason why Premier Tech has been committed to cycling for over 30 years — building bridges across all levels of the sport and supporting the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists," Jean Bélanger, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech, said in a statement.

The press release implies that Premier Tech's sponsorship helped the team sign Jackson, Boilard and Émond, which suggests this link-up has been in the works for a while. It reads: "This partnership helps pave the way for three elite Canadian cyclists to join the team, while reflecting the growing momentum of women’s cycling on the Canadian and international stage." Jackson's transfer was announced on 23 October.

"Partnering with Premier Tech marks a milestone for our team," Charlie Nerzic, deputy general manager of the team, said. "We share a common vision: an inclusive, integrated cycling ecosystem driven by talent diversity. We are pleased to welcome Premier Tech and pursue this shared ambition."

The same statement read: "Premier Tech’s ambition in cycling has always been to build bridges across all levels of the sport, paving the way for athletes and staff to achieve their full potential. Supporting the growth of the sport, alongside the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists, is at the heart of this commitment — and will remain so in the future."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.