'We're not going to be spending money on bike paths' – US cyclists urged to take action as infrastructure funding cuts loom

Bikers in the USA are being urged to take action in the face of potential scrapping of all federal funding for bike paths.

A new transportation bill is currently in the drafting process, it doesn't sound like great news for cyclists – or walkers, for that matter.

Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) is the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and said this week: "It’s going to be a traditional highway bill — that means building roads and bridges, laying asphalt, pouring concrete….

"We’re not going to be spending money on murals and train stations or bike paths or walking paths. We’re going to spend money on traditional infrastructure, that’s roads and bridges.”

The League of American Bicyclists (LAB) is urging all US riders to contact their representatives to protest the idea of the funding scrappage.

"If Rep. Graves has his way and the next transportation bill is a 'traditional highway bill' that could mean zero federal funding for bicycling and walking through 2031," it said on its website.

"Rep. Graves needs to hear that’s unacceptable from every Member of Congress. He’ll only hear that if your Member of Congress hears it from you."

It added: "Contact your representative and make sure they know how critical bicycling and walking investments are to constituents in their district. Rep. Graves answers to voters in Missouri, but your Member of Congress answers to you."

Federal funding for bike paths had not long ago seen a significant boost, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 2021, which created discretionary grant programs such as the Reconnecting Communities pilot program and the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, the LAB explained on its website.

In addition, Transport Alternatives funding – the biggest source of federal money for bike paths – was increased by 60%.

The new bill could see all that disappear.

However, under President Donald Trump the US government has already withdrawn a mammoth $1.1 trillion in funding earmarked for bike paths and pedestrians promised under the Biden administration.

“If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail,” the President told the United Nations General Assembly in September.