‘Diolch, G!’ 4,000 fans invited to bid farewell to Geraint Thomas in Cardiff Castle party after Tour of Britain Men

Geraint Thomas will mark the end of his professional cycling career with a public party in Cardiff Castle this Sunday, after the final stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men finishes in his hometown.

‘I couldn’t finish my career without a proper goodbye could I?’ The Tour de France winner teased in a social media video this week. “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way with a free event in Cardiff Castle after the Tour of Britain podium."

The final stage of the Tour of Britain will pay homage to the Welshman, passing through some of the early landmarks of the rider's life: first past Maindy Velodrome, where Thomas first learnt to ride 30 years ago, then 100 meters from his parent's house and past the pub where the now 39-year old enjoyed his first (legal) pint.

For his last professional race, Thomas and his team will ride in a custom red-dragon jersey, the names of the people who have supported him through his career filling the mythic animal, with each of the years he's raced lining the spine of the shirt. On the back, Thomas stands on the top of a podium in first in a multi-coloured line drawing sketched by his son, Macs (Macs raises his stick-arms up next to his dad in second).

Sunday's stage will finish just short of the party venue, the end of the race, and the career of one of Wales' favourite athletes, another chapter in Cardiff Castle's long history. Thomas and his hopefully 4,000-strong crowd will join Roman legions, Norman conquerors, Victorian designers and Tom Jones fans in the ranks of those who have partied in the castle's famous grounds.

But what will happen on the day for the rider who has his own track record for going big post-race (see: shoes lost in freezers and the "banana incident" that left a hotel room covered in fruit) - even Thomas doesn't know.

"It's being organised as a bit of a surprise for me as well so I'm in the dark as much as you guys right now,” Thomas continued.

“It will be an amazing way to finish. It certainly feels like the right time."

The event is now sold out, but you can join the waiting list for tickets here.