Tour of Britain Men 2025 start list: Fred Wright to ride for Bahrain Victorious, Ineos Grenadiers led by Thymen Arensman and Geraint Thomas

Fred Wright is to ride the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men for Bahrain Victorious, it was announced on Monday, as the start list for the UK's biggest men's bike race continues to be filled out.

The race begins on Tuesday, 2 September, in East Suffolk, running until Sunday, 7 September in Cardiff. Wright joins a start list replete with talent, including Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

Thomas will be bowing out of professional cycling after the Tour of Britain, and will ride in a specially designed Ineos Grenadiers jersey. Joining Thomas for Ineos will be two-time Tour stage winner this year, Thymen Arensman.

The 19 teams on the start list have six riders each, and each squad has varying objectives; some teams aim for the overall win high up on the general classification, while others aim for stage wins, sprints or otherwise.

There are nine WorldTour teams on the start list, including UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers; eight ProTeams; a single Continental squad; and a Great Britain team, mostly made of young developing riders.

There could be as many as 23 British riders in the peloton of 114, including five former national champions in Ben Swift, Thomas and the reigning Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers), Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) and Wright.

This year's race will be held over six stages, running from September 2 to Sunday 7 September. The race begins in East Suffolk, before moving to the middle of the country and then finishing in Wales after a couple of hilly stages.

The full list of teams set to compete at the Tour of Britain are below, with stars next to unconfirmed lineups.

Tour of Britain 2025 start list

Anicolor/Tien 21*

WOOD Harrison (GBr)

GUERIN Alexis (Fra)

REIS Rafael (Por)

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén (Esp)

MARTÍNEZ Victor (Esp)

FERNANDES Paulo (Por)

Bahrain-Victorious

WRIGHT Fred (GBr)

BILBAO Pello (Esp)

ERŽEN Žak (Slo)

EULÁLIO Afonso (Por)

GOVEKAR Matevž (Slo)

ZAMBANINI Edoardo (Ita)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

TRONCHON Bastien (Fra)

DE BONDT Dries (Bel)

LAFAY Victor (Fra)

ISIDORE Noa (Fra)

GUDMESTAD Tord (Fra)

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien (Fra)

Flanders-Baloise*

LANHOVE Milan (Bel)

CRABBE Tom (Bel)

DEWEIRDT Siebe (Bel)

HESTERS Jules (Bel)

MARIS Elias (Bel)

VERCOUILLIE Victor (Bel)

Great Britain

WIGGINS Ben (GBr)

BUCK JONES Huw (GBr)

BOSTOCK Matthew (GBr)

CHILTON Ben (GBr)

GOLLIKER Joshua (GBr)

CHARLTON Josh (GBr)

Groupama-FDJ*

GRÉGOIRE Romain (Fra)

DONNENWIRTH Tom (Fra)

GERMANI Lorenzo (Ita)

LE GAC Olivier (Fra)

WALLS Matthew (GBr)

ROBERTS Reef (NZl)

Ineos Grenadiers

ARENSMAN Thymen (Ned)

AUGUST Andrew (USA)

HAMILTON Lucas (Aus)

SWIFT Ben (GBr)

THOMAS Geraint (GBr)

WATSON Samuel (GBr)

Israel-Premier Tech

BLACKMORE Joseph (Gbr)

HOFSTETTER Hugo (Fra)

SCHULTZ Nick (Aus)

GILMORE Brady (Aus)

MARRIAGE Zac (Aus)

TARLING Finlay (GBr)

Kern Pharma

BRUSTENGA Marc (Esp)

ELOSEGUI Iñigo (Esp)

GOMEZ Iker (Esp)

PÉREZ César (Esp)

URIARTE Diego (Esp)

WENZEL Mats (Ned)

Lidl-Trek

DECLERCQ Tim (Bel)

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao (GBr)

MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned)

TEUTENBERG Tim Torn (Ger)

FRYDKJÆR Patrick Boje (Den)

KÄMNA Lennard (Ger)

Lotto

AERTS Toon (Bel)

BEULLENS Cedric (Bel)

ORINS Robin (Bel)

GIDDINGS Joshua (GBr)

MENTEN Milan (Bel)

VEISTROFFER Baptiste (Fra)

Picnic PostNL

DEGENKOLB John (Ger)

FLYNN Sean (GBr)

LEIJNSE Enzo (Ned)

ONLEY Oscar (GBr)

DE JONG Timo (Ned)

VANHUFFEL Matteo (Bel)

Q36.5 Pro Cycling*

CALZONI Walter (Ita)

DONOVAN Mark (GBr)

FRISON Frederik (Bel)

TOWNSEND Rory (Ire)

VADER Milan (Ned)

PIDCOCK Joseph (GBr)

Soudal Quick-Step

EVENEPOEL Remco (Bel)

PEDERSEN Casper (Den)

LAMPERTI Luke (USA)

HAYTER Ethan (GBr)

SVRČEK Martin (Slo)

VAN WILDER Ilan (Bel)

Tudor Pro Cycling*

LIENHARD Fabian (Sui)

ALAPHILIPPE Julian (Fra)

DAINESE Alberto (Ita)

FROIDEVAUX Robin (Sui)

TRENTIN Matteo (Ita)

VOISARD Yannis (Sui)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG*

HERREGODTS Rune (Bel)

JOHANSEN Julius (Den)

MORGADO António (Por)

OLIVEIRA Rui (Por)

SIVAKOV Pavel (Fra)

VERMEERSCH Florian (Bel)

Unibet Tietema Rockets

STOKBRO Andreas (Den)

DE VRIES Hartthijs (Ned)

BOMBOI Davide (Bel)

HUENS Axel (Fra)

KOPECKÝ Tomáš (Cze)

KYFFIN Zeb (GBr)

Uno-X Mobility*

LEKNESSUND Andreas (Nor)

TILLER Rasmus (Nor)

PEDERSEN Henrik (Den)

KRISTOFF Alexander (Nor)

URIANSTAD BUGGE Martin (Nor)

INGEBRIGTSEN Storm (Nor)

Visma-Lease a Bike*

BRENNAN Matthew (GBr)

KOOIJ Olav (Ned)

AFFINI Edoardo (Ita)

VAN BELLE Loe (Ned)

GLOAG Thomas (GBr)

VERMOTE Julien (Bel)