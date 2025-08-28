Young British stars Matthew Brennan and Oscar Onley to ride Tour of Britain Men as provisional start list released

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Joe Blackmore among other names added to confirmed list alongside Geraint Thomas, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe

Two of the standout British riders of 2025, Matthew Brennan and Oscar Onley, will ride the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, as the race's provisional start list was released on Thursday evening.

The race begins next Tuesday, 2 September, with the start list now fleshed out around the already announced Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

The riders third, fourth, and fifth in the general classification last year all return alongside Onley – Tom Donnenwirth (Groupama FDJ), Mark Donovan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), and Joe Blackmore (Israel–Premier Tech).

