How to watch the Tour of Britain Men 2025: Everything you need to live stream the British race

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men takes place from Sunday 2 to Sunday 7 September, sweeping across England for the first four stages before two stages in Wales.

The UK's biggest bike race has attracted a star-studded start list of riders hoping for some late-season success or to tune their form for the World Championships, which take place at the end of the month. The route is varied, with a few sprint stages followed by some hillier affairs, especially on stage five, which finishes on The Tumble.

It is also the last opportunity to watch Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), as the Welshman is set to retire at the end of the year. Other big names to watch out for include Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL).

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Tour of Britain Men wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Tour of Britain Men

UK: ITV4, ITVX or YouTube (free), or TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

ITV4, ITVX or YouTube (free), or TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: ESPN3($29.99/mon)

ESPN3($29.99/mon) Free live streams: ITVX or YouTube (United Kingdom)

ITVX or YouTube (United Kingdom) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch the Tour of Britain Men 2025 in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX, YouTube, and TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels.

The Tour of Britain also be available online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package price of £30.99 a month. This also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.

For those without a subscription, however, the race will be free and live on ITV and YouTube, so you can watch the whole race without paying for it; the YouTube coverage is also without ads.

The biggest elite men's race in the UK will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX for the 13th time, the 13th consecutive edition on the channel. There will also be highlights on television and online.

How to watch the Tour of Britain Men 2025 in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Tour of Britain is on ESPN3 in the US, while it is not officially available in Canada.

ESPN is part of the Walt Disney Company, and subscriptions are around $29.99, although this sometimes includes other Disney+ programming.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain Men 2025 for free?

Fans across the world from Australia to northern Europe will be happy to learn that there are free streams of the Tour of Britain Men, thanks to the host broadcaster in the UK.

ITV4 and ITVX will be bringing live coverage of all six stages, starting from 10:45am on Tuesday morning in Woodbridge, with highlights of the day also available each night on the same platforms.

It's also free to watch on YouTube in the UK.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Tour of Britain Men while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

2025 Tour of Britain Men stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Britain Men 2025 Stage Date Route Distance Terrain Times (estimated BST) 1 Tuesday 2 September Woodbridge > Southwold 161.4km Flat 11:00am-3:05pm 2 Wednesday 3 September Stowmarket > Stowmarket 169.3km Flat 11:00am-3:16pm 3 Thursday 4 September Milton Keynes > Ampthill 122.8km Flat 11:30am-2:40pm 4 Friday 5 September Atherstone > Burton Dassett Hills Country Park 186.9km Hilly 10:30am-3:12pm 5 Saturday 6 September Torfaen > The Tumble 133.5km Medium mountain 11:30am-2:55pm 6 Sunday 7 September Newport > Cardiff 112.2km Hilly 11:45am-2:45pm

