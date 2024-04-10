New study reveals impact of chest fairings in time trials - and it’s big

Objects stuffed in skinsuits offer ‘significant’ drag reduction and can save seconds against the clock

Jonas Vingegaard during a time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Chest fairings can give riders a "significant" aerodynamic advantage and decide time trials, a new study has discovered. 

The research, published in the Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics, found that a large chest fairing could result in time gains of almost a second per kilometre.

