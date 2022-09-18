Time trial world champion Tobias Foss says he was hoping for top five at best

Tobias Foss said he had hoped for a top-five finish, following his surprise win in the men’s elite individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.

Speaking after his victory, Foss said: “This is unbelievable.

“If I were a top 10 today I would be really really satisfied and even top five I was hoping for.

The 25-year-old became the first Norwegian to win the time trial at the World Championships. Heading into the race, Foss was not one of the favourites for the rainbow jersey, but emerged as the strongest on the day, holding everyone off to finish on the top step of the podium.

“[We did] a really good coaching and we prepared really well, so it was a perfect executed race,” the Jumbo-Visma rider said.

“To wear that jersey will be really really special and I will try to honour it as good as I can,” he continued, choking up in front of the cameras. “I will, for sure, enjoy it as much as possible.”

A perfectly executed race but still a completely unexpected win.First reactions from Tobias Foss 🇳🇴🌈#Wollongong2022 pic.twitter.com/CxVoIVvXTtSeptember 18, 2022 See more

Foss was the twelfth rider from the end to take to the course in New South Wales, and immediately thundered down the start ramp. The Norwegian navigated the winding time trial circuit with speed and confidence, clocking an average time of over 51km/h.

Though it looked like he would be pipped to the jersey by Stefan Küng, the latter appeared to fade in the closing moments of his effort, losing an 11-second advantage he had held throughout the race.

In the hot seat, Foss watched on in disbelief as the rest of the race favourites came across the line. Neither Tadej Pogačar, Evenepoel or reigning world champion Filippo Ganna could better the time of the Norwegian, who took the biggest victory of his career.

Küng finished in second place, while Remco Evenepoel earned himself the bronze medal.

Elsewhere, Ellen van Dijk retained her title in the women’s elite event, adding a third rainbow jersey to her collection. The Dutch rider beat home favourite Grace Brown by 12 seconds to earn the gold medal in Wollongong, Australia.