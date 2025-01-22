This country is banning time trial bikes for juniors – I think it's a great idea

Cycling equipment is expensive enough, and winning shouldn't only be for the wealthy

Mikael Guilbault of Team Canada sprints during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Last week, in a bid to instil fairness for up-and-coming racers, Cycling Canada announced plans to outlaw time trial bikes in junior events.

The restriction will be applied to the National Road Championships in June, and will mean Canadian under-17s and juniors have to rely on “only one bike frame” for all racing categories – in other words, their road bike. They will also not be allowed to use extension bars or disc wheels.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1