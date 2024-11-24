Bikes have got more expensive - but - we no longer start every ride wondering how long the they'll remain functional

Modern machines take all the jeopardy out of leaving the house

Bikes have got better in the last decade or so. Better, that is, in the fairly objective senses that they weigh less, they go faster, and they cost miles more than they used to. Whether you really needed your bike to be better in these ways is, of course, completely up to you.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

