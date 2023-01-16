CW Live: Alex Manly powers into Tour Down Under lead; Topless protesters arrested at TDU; Tributes paid to former pro Lieuwe Westra, who died aged 40;

Refresh

Retired pro Lieuwe Westra dies, aged 40 (Image credit: Getty) Tributes have been paid to retired Dutch rider Lieuwe Westra, who died aged 40 on Saturday. The former Astana rider, who took 13 victories throughout his 11-year career, was found unresponsive at work in Zwaagdijk, Netherlands. His biographer, Thomas Sijtsma, later confirmed that he had passed away, despite CPR attempts to resuscitate him. lie "The former cyclist fought with himself in recent years and lost," Sijtsma wrote on Twitter. "Rest in peace, beast." Westra said that he suffered with depression after finishing his career in 2017. "Lieuwe Westra had a very hard time in recent months," Sijtsma said. "But as far as is known, there is no suggestion of suicide." Westra's former team-mate Johnny Hoogerland, who he rode alongside at Vacansoleil, wrote: "Lieuwe my friend. What happened to you the last years? We are so terribly sad that your life ended already today. I'm very sorry that we could not help you more. Will never forget what you did for me when we were teammates. Find your rest above us." His former team, Astana Qazaqstan, also tweeted: "We are shocked by the dreadful news about the untimely death of Lieuwe Westra... we express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones…" ⚫️ We are shocked by the dreadful news about the untimely death of Lieuwe Westra... we express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones…January 15, 2023 See more

Climate protesters arrested after bearing breasts at Tour Down Under Three women, who uncovered their breasts to the passing peloton at the Women's Santos Tour Down Under, have been arrested in South Adelaide, Australia, charged with indecent exposure. The women, aged between 69 and 74, were allegedly part of a climate protest against the race's title sponsor, Santos, a leading oil and gas producer. "We are baring our ageing breasts and our wobbly bums in the hope of shocking," one protester said at the race. "We want people to see that this company is not benevolent. It is prepared to destroy future life on earth in order to make profits." Last week, Tour Down Under director Stuart O'Grady said he hoped environmental protesters would act peacefully, and not impede on the safety of the riders. "Everyone has got their right to their own opinion, to protest, do what they may, but I don’t think blocking the cycling tracks and getting on course would be very wise," he said. "And if that starts becoming a liability or a danger to the riders then that’s going to escalate it to a whole other level and that wouldn’t be good for anybody." The three women have been released on bail and will appear at a later date before Christies Beach Magistrates court. WE HAVE TRIED POLITEBaring breasts and bums, Willunga rebels have greeted #TourDownUnder Women's Stage One riders with an updated version of Don’t Be Too Polite Girls with the refrain:“We got rid of big tobacco, we’ll get rid of Santos too”Police have arrested 3 rebels🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gce1vFvpWHJanuary 15, 2023 See more