Team Bottrill dominate best all-rounder time trial competition with late victory by a whisker

There were new BBAR winners and successful title defences across eight different categories

Sargent took a close win in the men&amp;#39;s event
Open BBAR winner Jake Sargent in action
Team Bottrill continued to exert their dominance of the time trial scene with multiple victories across this year's British Best All-Rounder (BBAR) time trial competitions, including a hard-fought last minute victory in the short-distance class.

The Bottrill team's 12-hour champion Jake Sargent took his first win in the men's traditional 'BBAR' – which sees riders compete over 50, 100 and 12 hours – as well as taking third in the short-distance contest over 10, 25, 50 and 100 miles.

Results: British Best All-Rounder competition 2025

Time trial bikes

Open category
Traditional distance (50mi, 100mi, 12 hours)
1. Jake Sargent (Team Bottrill)
2. Benjamin Williams (Team Bottrill)
3. Anthony Jones (VMCC powered by Y Beic)

Short-distance (10mi, 25mi, 50mi, 100mi)
1. Thomas Lee (Team Bottrill)
2. James Jenkins (Hart Performance Coaching)
3. Jake Sargent (Team Bottrill)

Female category
Traditional distance
1. Naomi de Pennington (Drag2Zero)
2. Kim Barfoot-Brace (Team Bottrill)
3. Chris Murray (Army Cycling)

Short-distance
1. Emily Martin (Team Bottrill)
2. Hayley Wells (Wrekinsport CC)
3. Kim Barfoot-Brace (Team Bottrill)

Road bikes

Open category
Traditional distance (50mi, 100mi, 12 hours)
1. Stephen Clark (Sherwood CC)

Short-distance (10mi, 25mi, 50mi, 100mi)
1. Joseph Shaw (Ipswich BC)
2. Lee Ridden (Reifen Racing)
3. Mark Fenn (Shropshire CAA)

Female category
Traditional distance
[no qualifiers]

Short-distance
1. Sien van der Plank (New Forest CC)
2. Sharon Langton (Liverpool Century RC)

