Evie Richards takes mountain bike world title with commanding display in Val di Sole
Richards becomes the first-ever British woman to take the MTB rainbow jersey in the XCO
By Jonny Long
Brit Evie Richards has become the new mountain bike XCO world champion after a commanding display in Val di Sole, Italy.
The 24-year-old broke away from Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on the third lap, building her lead until the finish line.
The Netherlands' Anne Terpstra took silver, while Switzerland's Sina Frei settled for third.
Richards' win makes her the first-ever British woman to take the MTB rainbow jersey in the XCO.
There were emotional scenes after she came across the finish line, Richards in disbelief as her victory began to sink in.
“I can't believe it,” Richards said afterwards. “I'm really shocked, I didn't have a lot of confidence in having a good race but the game plan was to have confidence. I boosted myself by saying that one day I will shine. It was obviously today…
“I never thought I would ever be good enough to win a race like this. The coronavirus made it difficult for me to stay positive. In the past few weeks I have trained very hard at home, which makes me very happy. If I'm very happy, then I ride well. Today shows that.”
More to follow...
Results
2021 MTB World Championships XCO, Val di Sole
1. Evie Richards (GBr), in 1-23-52
2. Anne Terpstra (Ned), at 1-03
3. Sina Frei (Sui), at 1-08
4. Jolanda Neff (Sui), at same time
5. Maja Włoszczowska (Pol), at 1-47
6. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra), at 2-35
7. Rebecca McConnell (Aus), at 2-45
8. Anne Tauber (Ned), at 2-56
9. Malene Degn (Den), at 3-17
10. Alessandra Keller (Sui), at 3-20
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
