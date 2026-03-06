Customers urged to destroy helmets sold at Walmart as 40,000 recalled

More than 40,000 helmets sold at Walmart in the US have been recalled, with customers urged to ‘destroy’ the product due to safety concerns.

The Concord 360 degree Rechargeable Light-Up helmet, distributed by Massachusetts-based company Todson, “violate[s] the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets”, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice.

“The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.”

The affected helmets are those labelled with the model number 4767, sold in size large. They were available both in-store and online at Walmart between January and September 2025, and cost around $30.

According to the CPSC, 40,245 products have been recalled. There have been no reported injuries.

Todson has asked customers to "destroy the recalled helmets by cutting the straps off". Customers should then take photos of the outside and inside of the helmet, clearly capturing the label, and send them to 360concordhelmet@todson.com to receive a refund of $29.97.

Given the scale of the recall, mass refunds could cost the company more than $1.2 million.

The Concord 360° helmet has strips of red LED lights around its shell and a flashing light at the back. It is powered by an inbuilt lithium-ion battery, and as such, customers have been told not to throw it in the trash.

“Devices with lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently, because they present a greater risk of fire,” Todson said in a recall notice.

“Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.”

Anyone concerned they may be affected by this recall can contact Todson’s hotline at 1-800-278-2565 and press Option 2. The company has also set up a specific email address to process enquiries and refunds: 360concordhelmet@todson.com

In late 2024, Todson also recalled 6,500 Nerf-branded youth bike helmets which failed to comply to mandatory safety requirements.