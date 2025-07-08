Why is Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France when he’s tied on time with Tadej Pogačar?

Van der Poel keeps race lead rather than Pogačar because of count-back

Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
Fans might have been puzzled to see Mathieu van der Poel step onto the podium of the Tour de France in the yellow jersey after stage four, rather than the man who had just won, Tadej Pogačar.

It was all because of a little-used rule called count-back, meaning Alpecin-Deceuninck's Van der Poel will remain in the race lead for a third day, while Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG will have to wait a bit longer to get his hands back on the maillot jaune he has worn so many times before.

