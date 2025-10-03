Strava takes legal action against Garmin, demands it stops selling almost all devices

The action is over patent infringement and developer guidelines

iPhone app store displaying Strava app
(Image credit: Getty)
Strava has taken legal action against Garmin over patent infringements, and also new developer guidelines.

The legal action itself is over two patents, one around segments, and the other around heatmaps, but Strava has since said that the issue is developer guidelines for its API partners. New Garmin rules, according to Strava, mean that all activities recorded on Garmin should be shared with the Garmin logo.

Strava is effectively demanding that Garmin ceases selling all devices that contribute to heatmaps and use the segments on Garmin Connect, which is pretty much all of Garmin’s fitness watches and most of its bike computers.

A Garmin spokesperson added: "We don’t have anything additional to share as Garmin generally does not comment on pending litigation."

