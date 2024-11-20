Strava blocks other apps from using leaderboard and segment data

Exercise tracking app says move will help maintain user privacy in the long term

Tom Thewlis
Data such as leaderboards, segments and personalised workouts will now only be accessible on Strava, as the company moves to tighten its data control on third-party applications.

The update affecting the API (Application Programming Interface), which was sent out to users this week, changes the way that third-party apps can use data. It does not affect uploading data to the platform, such as from Garmin or Wahoo.

