Strava blocks other apps from using leaderboard and segment data

Data such as leaderboards, segments and personalised workouts will now only be accessible on Strava, as the company moves to tighten its data control on third-party applications.

The update affecting the API (Application Programming Interface), which was sent out to users this week, changes the way that third-party apps can use data. It does not affect uploading data to the platform, such as from Garmin or Wahoo.

The move, announced this week, means that applications frequently used in cycling such as VeloViewer or Trainer Road will no longer be able to display particular Strava-related information.

Strava operates as an intermediary between devices like bike computers and training platforms like VeloViewer, but this connection may now have been closed off.

In a post on Trainer Road's forum, Nate Pearson from the cycling training brand wrote: "This was crazy news to us, too."

VeloViewer posted on X: "Thank you for all the comments and concerns around the recent changes to Strava API use. We have always had a really strong relationship with Strava, and are currently working our way through these changes with them.

"We will let you know when our position is confirmed - this is likely to be in a couple more weeks."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Strava said that the move comes in a bid to protect user privacy, but also to maintain the app's "unique" feel and appearance. News of the update was initially sent to users via email on 18 November, but third-party apps have a month from 11 November to make changes.

"We’re reaching out to inform you of a change that affects how third-party apps connected to Strava may display certain information," the email read. "This update, effective on November 11th, is part of our commitment to privacy and transparency across all connected apps and devices.

"Third-party apps will now only be allowed to display Strava activity data related to a specific user to that user. Partners will be required to update their app within 30 days of November 11th to align with this new standard."

It continued: "You’ll continue to have access to your personal Strava activity data within your connected apps, but you may notice differences in how this data appears on platforms that need to align with our updated privacy terms."

Strava provided a statement to clarify the details of the update after some users expressed surprise at the decision on social media.

"We recognise that our platform thrives because of the creativity and dedication of third-party developers who build tools to complement and extend Strava’s capabilities," a spokesperson said. "We are steadfast in our commitment to fostering this ecosystem.

"We anticipate that these changes will affect only a small fraction (less than .1%) of the applications on the Strava platform – the overwhelming majority of existing use cases are still allowed, including coaching platforms focused on providing feedback to users and tools that help users understand their data and performance."

Strava said that the change was "essential to maintaining a high standard of data protection and platform integrity, now and in the future."