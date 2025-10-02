Happy Birthday Garmin: to celebrate 35 years, the cycling tech giant is having a huge sale – including this Garmin Edge 540 Solar with $150 saving

Garmin is celebrating over three decades of powering cyclists with its Garmin Birthday Sale. To mark its 35th anniversary, Garmin has dropped everyone an invite to the party by offering big discounts on some of Cycling Weekly's top-rated Garmin cycling products.

The Garmin cycling tech range includes some of the best bike computers and best smartwatches for cycling, and the extensive Garmin range dominates as the leading brand in many of our buying guides.

The Garmin Edge 540 Solar is our choice as the best value cycling computer, and as part of the Garmin anniversary sale, it has just been discounted by a huge $150, and a massive 38% off the RRP of $399.99, bringing it down to just $249.99, the lowest price we've seen this year.

In our Garmin Edge 540 review, our trusted reviewer Chris Marshall-Bell scored the non-solar version of the 540 with a glowing 4.5-star rating—highlighting its phenomenal battery life as a key review highlight, which, of course, only gets better with the solar version.

Save 38% Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Garmin The Edge 540 Solar is one of our top choices when it comes to the best Garmin GPS computers. The 540 shares many features with its Garmin Edge 840 sibling, including the compact and appealing size. It misses out on the benefit of a touchscreen, which does make it cheaper, and therefore our value choice when it comes to cycling computers. Value, which is now even better, at this price, and a bargain buy worth snapping up Shop the Garmin Birthday Sale.

Garmin states that the Edge 540 Solar will add an extra 25 minutes per hour from solar charging (in battery saver mode, during daytime rides, and in the best sunny conditions). This gives the already huge 60 hours in battery saver mode or up to 32 hours in intense mode, a significant boost. For comparison, our best overall bike computer—the Hammerhead Karoo 2 only has a 15-hour battery, and currently costs $469 at Amazon.

The Garmin Edge 540 is compact, but packs plenty powerful features into its slender build. (Image credit: Future)

Although Chris felt at the time the Edge 540 was fairly expensive compared to rivals, at this price, it really becomes a very appealing purchase that's worth snapping up. Amazon, in advance of Prime Day in October, are matching the Garmin price, so if you prefer to shop there. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days run from October 7 to 8.

To take advantage of this and all the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be a signed-up Amazon Prime member. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial at any time before the first payment is taken.