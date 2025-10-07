Wahoo has just launched the Kickr Core 2 but that isn't the smart trainer I'll be buying this Prime Big Deal Day...

I've been racing and testing the best smart trainers since 2017, after a bad crash and broken bones forced me to embrace indoor cycling. I quickly saw the value it offered, both as a time saver and quality training tool that allowed me to nail intervals and workouts without interruption. It ultimately pushed me to my limits, made me a stronger rider and led to my selection and particiption in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.



As you can imagine, the sheer number of turbo trainers on the market can be a minefield to navigate but one brand stands out for its simplicity, reliability and ease of use - Wahoo. I've thoroughly tested many of the products in the range including the Kickr V5 and V6, Kickr Bike V1, V2 and Pro and even spent time on the Core and Core 2, the latter of which was recently launched with slew of new features.



Thing is, many of the Core 2's new features, such as Wi-Fi, Race Mode and new legs, are not game changers but rather nice-to-have features. Besides, the internals and claimed accuracy deviation of +-2% is unchanged over the original Kickr Core, and that's good news for you, dear reader, because there are currently some pretty epic Kickr Core Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals to be had.

The original Wahoo Kickr Core remains one of the most popular smart trainers on the market, having built a reputation for its easy setup, reliable accuracy and durability - and it’s this sense of reliability that has contributed to Wahoo's reputation.



Worried that the Kickr Core will look and feel outdated? Fret not, because the design packaging of the Core and Core 2 are identical, as is the top-tier indoor riding performance, which none of its rivals are able to match.

While the offer above is US-specific; there are also many similar deals to be had in the UK.



Check below for the best deals on the Wahoo Kickr Core in your region and also make sure you give our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub page a thorough browse to avoid missing out.