Hurry! The original Wahoo Kickr Core sold out fast on Amazon, but you can still get it for $400 this Black Friday with Competitive Cyclist
We rated Wahoo's entry-level trainer, the Kickr Core, as the best value on the market, and now it's significantly discounted in the Black Friday sales
Looking to get into indoor cycling this winter? Wahoo's Kickr Core is currently available with 25% off this Black Friday weekend.
We rated this product the best value direct-drive trainer on the market. It's responsive, accurate, and Zwift compatible, with specs at the level of its more expensive equivalents.
Yesterday, Amazon US slashed the price of this trainer to its lowest price ever – below $350 – and it was no surprise when it sold out in hours on Thursday. If you missed that deal, you can still pick up the Wahoo Kickr Core from Competitive Cyclist and Backcountry for a dollar or so over $400 – that's almost $135 off the RRP.
This is a solid choice for anyone hoping to bed in for a winter of indoor riding. The Wahoo Kickr Core is accurate, reliable and delivers a realistic riding experience, providing everything you need to enjoy platforms like Zwift, MyWhoosh and Rouvy. You'll also need to pick up a cassette or Zwift Cog.
We were shouting about the Kickr Core earlier this year when it was on sale for $454.75 on Amazon Prime Day, a price we thought was impressive at the time – and now it's more than $50 cheaper.
Writing about the trainer earlier this year, my colleague Simon Fellows, who has been training with this exact model for a few years now, said: "It's great value, compact, accurate, unobtrusive and reliable.
"Yes, it's Wahoo's entry-level model, but I'm an enthusiast on a sensible budget, not a pro with unlimited funds, so it meets my needs perfectly and then some.
"I see no good reason to upgrade or change to another brand."
It's worth noting that if you do choose to cash in on this deal, you'll need to buy a cassette (assuming you don't want to swap the one on your bike each time) so you can get pedalling. The Kickr Core is a versatile trainer compatible with 8-, 9-, 10-, and 11-speed options, so be sure to pick one that matches your usual outdoor setup.
Alternatively, this product also works with the Zwift Cog and Click. "What's the Zwift Cog and Click?" I hear you ask. It's a single sprocket equivalent to the cassette that allows you to hook up any 8-12 speed bike – truly, any; from high-end road machines, to Bromptons and battered, old town bikes with baskets. Gear shifting is then controlled virtually, via wireless Bluetooth buttons, in the Zwift app.
You can buy a Zwift Cog for $49.99 on the Zwift website, about the same price as a spare cassette.
Alternatively, Competitive Cyclist is running an even better deal on the updated trainer model, the Wahoo Kickr Core 2, throwing in a Zwift Cog and Click, all for under $400.
Prefer to invest in the full set-up? This bundle will have you out on the virtual roads of Watopia in no time. The Zwift Cog and Click's virtual shifting is only compatible in Zwift though, so be sure that's the platform you want to use before you buy.
UK residents, I've also managed to find you a few deals this side of the Atlantic. The best offer I've spotted on the original Kickr Core is over on Sigma Sports, where you can get the trainer, with a pre-installed cassette, for £385. Details below.
At the time of writing, Sigma Sports only have 11- and 12-speed cassette options left – but there's nothing stopping you from buying one of these and swapping in your own one. Both options are Shimano and SRAM compatible.
Likewise, if you'd rather go for the full Zwift Cog and Click set-up, you can get the bundle for under £400 on Tredz, Balfe's Bikes or directly from Zwift.
We rated this bundle 4.5 out of five stars in our review. My colleague Aaron Borrill wrote that it offers a "realistic, refined user experience", and is so easy to set up that you might not need the instruction manual.
