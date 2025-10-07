The cost of a Peloton just crashed. This Big Prime Day offer beats last year's Black Friday price
This 35% discount is the lowest price we've ever seen over the Prime Big Deal Days, so act now before it vanishes
With all bills and prices going up, finding offers on Prime Big Deal Days is what enables most of us to buy that long-coveted item.
Like many, I saw several offers on last year's Prime and Black Friday for the best exercise bikes and indoor smart bikes, and then kicked myself for not taking advantage of them at the time.
However, it now feels like the hesitation has actually paid off for once, as the Prime Big Deal days this year have the Peloton actually cheaper than last year's Black Friday.
The US offer is a slightly slimmer 28% saving, but by our reckoning, this translates to a $50 saving on the Black Friday deal for the Peloton Original Bike. There is a subscription service to factor in, which is currently $44 per month. However, this subscription includes on-demand workouts, classes, the ability to track your performance, and even Peloton Entertainment, allowing you to live stream TV, movies, and live sports.
This is an impressive 35% discount on the Peloton bike, and I'm fairly certain it's the lowest price we've ever seen. It may not have the swivel anti-glare screen of the newest model, but by my calculations, it's a year's worth of Peloton All-Access Membership covered.
I've tested several exercise bikes and just as many smart bikes, and found that one of the most important elements for indoor riding, is being entertained.
This deal is one of the most significant price drops for Peloton and could sell out quickly as the brand introduces new ranges, with newer full-priced models offering not much more than swivel screens.
When we reviewed the Peloton, we found that it was a great way to get a good workout done in a short timeframe, and the entertainment was hard to beat.
This is not to be underestimated when it comes to indoor riding, with the biggest turn-offs being either the stress of having to set up a bike on the turbo every time or not having a clear purpose or plan for the ride.
To me, the ability to have a session preprogrammed or join a riding community is way more important than data and metrics.
The Peloton does just this. Maintaining your interest will be a surefire way to stick to any kind of training. Subscribe to the Peloton Entertainment package, and you will be coached through cycle classes or personalised workout plans based on your own goals.
There are even off-bike sessions available, such as yoga and weight training. Online communities can be joined or created to help foster accountability and tackle a shared goal, keeping you motivated. If that's not enough, the new Entertainment package also allows you to tune in to on-demand services like Kindle, NBA League Pass, YouTube, Disney+, and more.
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.