Hurry this excellent Echelon EX-5s deal won't last long: I literally just reviewed this exercise bike and now it has $700 off

Anyone who knows me well will be aware of my allergy to indoor riding. I find the hassle of getting set up usually overrides any joy and endorphins I might gain from the exercise, often starting the ride already stressed.

That’s why I loved the Echelon Connect EX-5s exercise bike. It's barely been a month since I reviewed this superb piece of kit, so imagine my surprise to find an impressive 23% discount.

I've been handpicking deals and sharing them live with you all on our Black Friday Cycling Deals page, and this one really stands out as a great money-saving offer.

Choosing the best exercise bike can feel tricky because, at face value, many seem to offer similar features. This is why it's important to consider finer details, which I did when I examined the Peloton versus Echelon platforms.

What I appreciated most about the Echelon Connect EX-5s exercise bike was that I could switch from desk to bike in the time it took me to get dressed for a ride; it even came with SPD-compatible pedals straight out of the box.

As a working parent, I valued not having to think much about my workout routine. I simply selected my preferred time window and then chose from a list of suggested sessions, which were mostly motivated by the playlist accompanying each class!

What also appealed to me was the option to skip structured sessions entirely and instead enjoy a TV-ride, logging on to Netflix or another streaming app for a more relaxed experience.

For those who find it difficult to attend gym classes outside their homes, there's also a vast array of off-bike classes to choose from — from weights to yoga — making the membership fee highly reasonable, especially considering most options allow up to five accounts from a single subscription.

If you're planning to go all out this Black Friday, you might treat yourself to one of the flagship models, which are offering significant discounts. The Connect EX-8s in the USA currently has $800 off, while in the UK, the Connect EX-7s bike is 25% off, saving £500 off the RRP.