Hurry this excellent Echelon EX-5s deal won't last long: I literally just reviewed this exercise bike and now it has $700 off
If you've been on the fence about buying an exercise bike, now is the time to jump
Anyone who knows me well will be aware of my allergy to indoor riding. I find the hassle of getting set up usually overrides any joy and endorphins I might gain from the exercise, often starting the ride already stressed.
That’s why I loved the Echelon Connect EX-5s exercise bike. It's barely been a month since I reviewed this superb piece of kit, so imagine my surprise to find an impressive 23% discount.
I've been handpicking deals and sharing them live with you all on our Black Friday Cycling Deals page, and this one really stands out as a great money-saving offer.
There's an impressive $700 saving to be had on the EX-5s this Black Friday. It includes the 22" HD touchscreen, which swivels for easy viewing for off-bike classes.
There's 23% off the Echelon Connect EX-5s this Black Friday, making it as cheap as the EX-5 model that comes without a screen. So well worth the upgrade.
Choosing the best exercise bike can feel tricky because, at face value, many seem to offer similar features. This is why it's important to consider finer details, which I did when I examined the Peloton versus Echelon platforms.
What I appreciated most about the Echelon Connect EX-5s exercise bike was that I could switch from desk to bike in the time it took me to get dressed for a ride; it even came with SPD-compatible pedals straight out of the box.
As a working parent, I valued not having to think much about my workout routine. I simply selected my preferred time window and then chose from a list of suggested sessions, which were mostly motivated by the playlist accompanying each class!
What also appealed to me was the option to skip structured sessions entirely and instead enjoy a TV-ride, logging on to Netflix or another streaming app for a more relaxed experience.
For those who find it difficult to attend gym classes outside their homes, there's also a vast array of off-bike classes to choose from — from weights to yoga — making the membership fee highly reasonable, especially considering most options allow up to five accounts from a single subscription.
If you're planning to go all out this Black Friday, you might treat yourself to one of the flagship models, which are offering significant discounts. The Connect EX-8s in the USA currently has $800 off, while in the UK, the Connect EX-7s bike is 25% off, saving £500 off the RRP.
