Love Wahoo and love saving cash? Here's our picks for the best Mega Prime Day Deals we've seen all in one place!

Wahoo Fitness has become one of the most trusted cycling component manufacturers in the world, with everything from the best bike computers and road bike pedals to smart indoor trainers and even bikes being conceived, from the company's Atlanta-based headquarters.

As a result, its products are used by professionals and amateur rides alike, and have also been thoroughly tested and praised by the Cycling Weekly tech test team. Owing to the durability and quality, Wahoo components are very popular so, naturally, we've scoured the internet in a quest to find the best Wahoo savings to be had this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

There's quite a lot savings to be had across the board here including deals on the Wahoo Elemnt Ace, Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3, Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 2, Wahoo Kickr Core, Wahoo Kickr V6, Wahoo Speedplay Comp pedals and Wahoo Kickr Bike V2 - so there's essentially something for everyone.

Save $585 Wahoo Kickr Bike: was $3,899.99 now $3,314.99 at Amazon If you're cyclist who likes to keep fit and races at the highest level on Zwift and MyWhoosh, we can't recommend the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2 enough. It's durable, reliable and boasts one of the most accurate and realistic-feeling drive systems in the best indoor smart bike space.

Save $26.49 Wahoo Speedplay Comp: was $149.99 now $123.50 at Amazon The Wahoo Speedplay Comp pedal system offers dual-sided entry, a low stack height, and an easy-to-use cleat with 15° of float. It's a good choice for newer or recreational riders who want comfort, simplicity and some freedom of freedom without sacrificing clip-in performance benefits.

Save $69.75 Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3: was $464.99 now $395.24 at Amazon The new Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. It offers superb navigation thanks to highly accurate dual-band GPS, quick third-party route transfer, and superior, easy-to-follow colour mapping. The responsive touchscreen and incredible 25-hour battery life make it a reliable companion for any route. Now over $69 off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Save $152.51 Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was $549 now $396.49 at Amazon The Wahoo Elemnt Ace is still relatively new technology, featuring some aspects that no other brand has, such as Wahoo's aerodynamic tech. At its launch, many people, including the CW team, commented on the size of the Elemnt Ace. However, considering many now use their phones on the handlebars, the Ace offers more cycling-specific features and is likely a third of the value of a phone, should it fall off or sustain damage in a crash.

Save $42.53 Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2: was $279.99 now $237.46 at Amazon An old favourite, but still a good one. The Bolt V2 may have been around for a while, but it remains a fantastic bike computer. It has consistently provided the best value of any bike computer and is still a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade or switch to Wahoo from Garmin or other brands.

Save $150 Wahoo Kickr V6: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon The Kickr V6 likely needs little introduction, as it has been one of the best smart indoor trainers for some time now. It boasts one of the highest watt outputs at 2200, and its ERG mode is among the best on the market. If you are looking to build the ultimate home training setup this winter, the Kickr V6 is a good place to start.

