We rate this bike computer above any Garmin or Wahoo - the Hammerhead Karoo is now 18% off in the Sigma Sports Flash Sale

While the Amazon Big Deals Day frenzy may be finished, don't worry, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming over the hill, like a monster, as the well-known song goes. When you ask? Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday land this year on the weekend of 28th November and end on Cyber Monday, 1st December.

In the meantime, if you can't wait for more big cycling discounts, as a deals-hunting legend, I've found a brilliant offer on the Cycling Weekly recommendation for the best bike computer of 2025.

Over at Sigma Sports, you can now grab the Hammerhead Karoo 3 Cycling Computer for just £369, a huge £81 off the usual RRP of £450. Act fast, the sale is for this weekend only!

The Karoo takes the crown as our best overall GPS computer for cycling, and when you consider that Hammerhead is up against some stiff competition from the likes of Garmin, currently celebrating its 36th year, and Wahoo, it's an impressive achievement for a relatively unknown brand, despite now being owned by SRAM.

Save £81 Hammerhead Karoo 3: was £450 now £369 at Sigma Sports The latest iteration of the Hammerhead Karoo is the best yet, and it scored a 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our review. Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned the Karoo was "a formidable competitor to Garmin and Wahoo", and Rook thought that it provided "best-in-class navigation, delivered next-level user-friendliness, and its display was as good as the best smartphones in quality". Glowing praise indeed, which now becomes even more attractive at this discounted price. Read Rook's review of the Karoo Hammerhead 3.

Hammerhead was acquired by SRAM back in 2021, and if you're an SRAM AXS user, the Karoo 3 is the way to go for a cycling computer, offering unmatched connectivity with SRAM AXS products. The Karoo is claimed to offer better customisation, greater equipment awareness, and easier pairing with your SRAM groupsets, power meters, and tyre pressure sensors.

The outstanding touchscreen on the Karoo 3 matches the Garmin Edge 1050 for resolution. (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Although the Karoo lacks solar charging, its battery life is a respectable 15+ hours, on par with most rivals. The similarly priced Wahoo Elemnt Roam has a claimed battery life of around 17+ hours, while Garmin's all-singing-and-dancing Edge 1050 has a claimed 20+ hours but costs a staggering £720.

Elsewhere, the Karoo offers claimed best-in-class support for ANT+ radars and lights, making it easier than ever to stay safe on the road in any riding condition. However, it's the brilliant touchscreen that may be the Karoo's trump card, offering a display resolution of 480 x 800 pixels —double that of the Garmin Edge 1050.

All this really makes the Hammerhead Karoo 3 a standout offering - and, in our opinion, the best cycling computer you've maybe not considered until now?

This deal is UK only, but below are all the best Hammerhead deals across the Karoo range in your territory.