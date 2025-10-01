Ahead of Prime Day in October, the Garmin Tacx Flux S, our choice as the best direct drive smart trainer, has just been discounted by $350 at Trek Bikes

We love Garmin cycling products here at Cycling Weekly. The brand's range includes many of the best smartwatches for cycling and the best bike computers that we have selected as leading contenders in our related buying guides.

Garmin continuously impresses us, raising the bar with sleek design, advanced GPS tracking features, and top-notch accuracy. When it comes to the best smart indoor trainers, the Tacx Flux S is our choice as the best direct drive smart trainer overall, boasting an impressive list of performance features. These include reliable and consistent measurements of power, speed, and cadence, all accurately measured to within 3%.

With fall already here and winter just around the corner, now is a great time to see why we rate the Tacx Flux S so highly for yourself. This excellent direct drive smart trainer has just been discounted by a huge $350 at Trek Bikes, bringing it to one of its lowest-ever prices as online retailers look to get ahead of the curve before Amazon Prime Day in October.

I enjoy using my smart trainer to mix up my workouts with virtual rides and structured training plans. The Garmin Tacx Flux S is compatible with the best indoor training apps, such as Zwift, BKOOL, and Rouvy.

Key features that make it the overall selection in the best smart indoor trainer guide are the smooth and silent performance, designed to keep vibration and noise levels to the absolute minimum, meaning you can ride whenever you want without disturbing household members or neighbours.

The Tacx Flux S also has a superbly realistic ride feel. Up to 10% incline simulation mimics real-world conditions, giving you a truly immersive experience—whether you’re climbing a hill or tackling a flat sprint. It can handle your most explosive sprints, up to 1,500 watts.

It's worth noting that the Tacx Flux S does not include a cassette, and you'll need to purchase one separately; however, with the savings made here, it's easy to stomach the extra cost.

This deal is only available in the US, so if you're shopping in another territory, I've added the best Garmin Tacx Flux S deals near you below.

(Image credit: Garmin)

If you're not in the market for an indoor smart trainer, then the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, running from October 7 to 8, will likely be packed with cycling deals. Our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub is the go-to destination for finding all the best discounts and cycling bargains. We'll be updating this page regularly as new deals become available, so be sure to bookmark it.

To take advantage of this and all the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be a signed-up Amazon Prime member. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial at any time before the first payment is taken.