The Cycplus AS2 Pro blew away the competition in our group test – it's now 30% off and one not to be missed ahead of Amazon's big deal days

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is coming this fall, running from October 7 to 8, and we'll bring you all the big cycling deals as we find them during the two-day shopping extravaganza. Our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub is the ultimate destination for finding all the best discounts and cycling bargains.

In the meantime, Amazon and many cycling retailers are already discounting products as they try to tempt us with early reductions. One early deal I've spotted is our best overall pick for the best electric bike pump – the Cycplus AS2 Pro, which is now 30% off. It means you can pick up the Cycplus AS2 Pro for just $90.99, a brilliant $39 discount of the RRP of $129.99.

Save 30% on the Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump at Amazon.

In our group test of the best electric pumps, we put 12 of the leading brands' electric inflators through their paces. Our expert testers scored the Cycplus AS2 Pro a flawless 5 out of 5 stars, and picked it as the best overall, saying, "The Cycplus AS2 Pro stands out as the best of the bunch. Its speed, precision, and programmability make it the top choice in performance and convenience."

The 30% discount is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this top-rated electric pump, so if you have one on your radar, it's worth grabbing at this price quickly, as it's unlikely to go any lower during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

Save $39 Cycplus AS2 Pro: was $129.99 now $90.99 at Amazon In addition to taking the top spot in our electric pumps group test, the Cycplus AS2 Pro scored impressively when tested by Anne-Marije Rook. She thought the AS2 Pro delivered, thanks to its compact size, precise performance, and ease of use, making it a practical tool for regular rides. It missed out on the perfect score mostly for its cost, so with this 30% discount, it might just tempt you into saying goodbye to the handpump for good. Read our full Cycplus AS2 Pro Review.

Today's best tubeless tyres and rims generally mean punctures are less frequent, but they still occur, especially if your name is Bart, my regular cycling pal, who almost every single ride punctures, meaning I've witnessed him thrashing away on his mini-pump on many occasions. As good as the best bike pumps are, with the advances in cycling tech, I decided an electric pump was the way to go.

The best electric bike pumps are now brilliant compact devices, lightweight and easily popped into your cycling jersey or favourite saddle bag. The Cycplus AS2 Pro is up there as one of the best available; it weighs in at a feathery 120g, provides lightning-fast performance, with a maximum air pressure of 120 PSI, and has a decent enough battery life to have you covered for the majority of rides (unless you're really unlucky, or called Bart.)

The large LED screen on this also delivers precise pressure readings and shows the battery status. A full recharge only takes around 30 minutes.

It's worth noting that this, like the majority of electric pumps, can get quite hot when using, so you need to be aware when using inner tubes with plastic valves, because they can melt. If you still use inner tubes (I don't), most models come with an additional valve to alleviate this.

In my opinion, the positives outweigh those negatives, and the convenience of use, precise pressure levels (especially with this model and its LED screen), and the lack of effort when it's required are all box tickers for me.

The Cycplus AS2 Pro is compact and lightweight. (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

To take advantage of this and all the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below are all the best electric pumps deals across the Cycplus range in your territory.