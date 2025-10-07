Cycplus AS2 Pro vs. Airbank Mini electric bike pumps: We've tested both, but which is the better Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer?

Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived, and while discounts are always welcome, finding the best deal isn't always about buying the cheapest item.

It becomes even more challenging when there are two direct comparables to choose between, such as the Cycplus AS2 Pro and the Airbank Mini electric bike pumps.

We tested 12 of the best electric bike pumps back-to-back and found that one stood out as a winner, while the others offered a lot of bang for your buck. Both are on offer this Amazon Prime Day.

Save $56 Cycplus AS2 Pro: was $159.99 now $103.99 at Amazon This is a huge offer on the , and even better than the last Prime Day deal offered back in the summer. This 35% saving on the winner of our electric pump group test is a truly impressive saving and one that is well worth grabbing as soon as possible.

Save $8 Airbank Mini Bike Pump: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon Quietly undercutting the competition, the Air Bank Mini won the most affordable pump on test and now has even more money off this Amazon Prime Day, making it just over $30

Like the rest of the cycling population, I do love a bargain, but have found with age that quality over quantity is a much better basis for making purchasing decisions.

On test, we found that the Cycplus AS2 Pro electric pump really stood out from the crowd in terms of its speed of inflation and compact package.

On the flipside, the Airbank Mini electric bike pump was nearly half the price of others on test, and now it has even more money off.

Cycplus AS2 Pro vs. Airbank Mini

During testing, we found that the Cycplus AS2 Pro combined brains and brawn, offering both in a compact form. It features a small digital screen and programmable pressure settings, which give it a sleek, precise feel. You simply set your desired PSI and let it do the work—perfect for consistent results every time, especially in the era of hookless rims and low maximum pressure levels.

The Airbank Mini, on the other hand, was the lightest unit (93g/3.3oz compared to 120g/4.23oz for the Muc-Off) and boasted rapid charging, reaching full capacity in just 30 minutes. However, it lacks a display and isn't programmable.

Performance-wise, the Cycplus AS2 Pro is the more powerful. It inflated a 30c tyre to 50psi in only 37 seconds, making it the quickest unit in our test. Its 420mAh battery supported four full inflations.

Nevertheless, the Airbank isn’t far behind. It inflated a 30c tyre to 50psi in just over 50 seconds, making it one of the fastest in our group test. It also tackled seating a tubeless tyre without hesitation. However, if you plan to use it more than twice, you'll need to take full advantage of its rapid recharge capability.

So...Which is the better deal? Cycplus AS2 Pro or Airbank Mini?

It's really a case of horses for courses when it comes to choosing the best pump deal. Personally, the Cycplus AS2 Pro is my winner.

I still carry my daughter's spares when we ride, which means I have to consider more than just a double puncture. I can also see it being handed over to her when she starts riding more on her own; the ability to preset and user-friendliness make it a great first pump for anyone.

The Air Bank Mini remains a great purchase, and we highly recommend it in our group test. Its price makes it more accessible to most cyclists, but I'd always want to carry an analogue hand pump as a backup.

