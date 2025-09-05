The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is incredible, but it's not cheap. Or is it? Now, with a massive $177 discount, it's the lowest price ever

In our review, our expert tester, Stefan Abram, thought the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar was, without a doubt, one of the best bike computers on the market. Stefan gave it an impressive 4.5-star rating, and it ticked all the boxes for cycling computer performance, with an incredible range of advanced and intuitive features, including solar charging.

Still, the Edge 1040 Solar missed out on the perfect score, mostly due to its costly price tag, which at $749.99 is eye-watering. However, right now, at Amazon, you can grab it for $572.99 with a massive $177 saving and 25% off.

Save $177 on the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar at Amazon – was $749.99, now $572.99.

I'd advise moving quickly, though, because this Garmin deal is the lowest price the 1040 Solar has been this year, and is unlikely to last long, considering Garmin is still selling one of its best-ever GPS devices for $699.99.

The non-solar version of the Edge 1040 is also reduced, with Walmart currently offering the best price of the year at $450.99, representing a $149.99 savings on the list price of $599.99.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your GPS cycling computer or, dare I say, start your Christmas shopping early, now may be the time to pull the trigger at these bargain prices.

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar has been around for a good few years now, but it still remains one of the best overall cycling computers on the market. It's no longer the brand's flagship device, recently superseded by the Garmin Edge 1050.

Notable upgrades from the 1040 to the 1050 are a new vivid colour touchscreen display, a built-in speaker, Garmin Pay and a digital bell. Given these features all reduce battery life, and with no solar charging, I think the 1040 Solar is still worthy of consideration, especially at this price.

The 1040 Solar's battery life is impressive, with the Power Glass solar charging lens extending battery life, giving a claimed up to 100 hours in battery saver mode or up to 45 hours in demanding use. Garmin says the solar charging will add up to 42 minutes per hour, which, of course, depends on the sun doing its job, so depending on your location, the non-solar version with its battery life of around 35 hours is equally impressive at the current price.

The 1040 has an equally impressive 3.5-inch touchscreen display and an almost unfathomable number of features to display on what is still a sharp, bright screen (although the 1050 is better). Fitness and performance highlights the 1040 delivers include a focus on strength and stamina training designed to improve the right areas. The built-in training programmes will even prompt you if you miss a workout. These functions make it much easier to check and plan training schedules.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and non-solar version prices in your territory.