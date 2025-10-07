We raced this drone and couldn't drop it at over 40kmph – if you need a drone for cycling, this fits in your pocket and at this price, cannot be missed

If you're a budding influencer or keen to capture more content with your mates, or out on the club run, the Hoverair Promax X1 drone is a no brainer. We love the HoverAir range here at Cycling Weekly and it fits into the best cycling jersey pockets easily, so it's always there and ready to go to get that perfect aerial, follow shot or even point of view.

Dolly Track settings mean it can fly backwards whilst still filming you, and follow me mode means even on descents you can record in wide angle at 8k, allowing infinite opportunity to crop into shots and create the best content you've ever made. It's also got extremely good collision avoidance, and as Jamie Williams, Cycling Weekly's video expert proved recently, when he tested it in Bormio in Italy it's also very quick.

The HoverAir X1, the predecessor to the Promax is also now priced lower than we've ever seen it, with 34% off the the usual $399 RRP. This price is for the HoverAir X1 Combo package, which comes with a handy storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub. Amazon does have smaller discounts on various X1 packages, but this deal is by far the best.

Save 19% ($243) HoverAir HoverAir Promax X1: was $1,292 now $1,049 at Amazon The HoverAir range represents the very easiest way to capture aerial footage from the bike or off it. The Promax takes an already amazing platform and adds more speed and more features. With an 8k camera and tons of helpful flightmodes.

In our review of the original HoverAir X1, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star score, and our tester, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned it was, "A user-friendly device with a compact, lightweight design, and it was really fun to use."

Rook felt it was almost perfect, but wasn't quite fast enough for chasing her down mountains. The HoverAir Promax addresses that, and that model can now hit speeds of over 40kmph.

Jamie Williams, absolutely loves this product, and has used it to make video content all over the world. He recently raced a HoverAir down a mountain pass in Bormio, aiming to 'drop the drone'. Spoiler alert, he didn't.

That model is also on a massive Amazon Prime Day deal too, bringing that faster, improved model way more into range for far more of us. That usually retails at $1292, but today it's on an Amazon Prime Day deal in the US for just $1049. That's 19% off.

The Promax sees an upgrade to the camera to full 8k. With that you get 16 mins of flight time and two spare batteries.

Without a separate controller and with the ability to follow you closely, even in a group, there's nothing not to like about the Promax, and it's difficult to argue there's a better or easier way of getting amazing cycling shots, than using this drone. If you're on a tighter budget, the X1 meets all of my video needs, especially for reviews where the top speed isn't such a problem.

The legal bits are no probs too in both cases. Both options are exempt from the hassle of FAA drone registration that comes with larger drones, making it a really appealing bit of kit for newbies to drones or anyone just looking to capture their rides.

Save $134 HoverAir X1 Drone: was $399 now $265 at Amazon At just $279, the HoverAir X1 has hit one of its lowest ever prices, and is one of the best drone deals you're likely to see for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event. This combo bundle includes the HoverAir X1 drone, storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub. Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone Review.

For under $400, the HoverAir X1 drone is compact, lightweight, and has a high quality camera. (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

