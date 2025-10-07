Magicshine deals are crazy on Prime Big Deal Days - this is the best light I tested this week - if you missed this yesterday, get it now

I am currently flat out testing thirty sets of the best bike lights. That means I’ve spent the whole of last week charging them, fitting them, riding them, examining the beam pattern, and even leaving them on all night to see how the claims match the actual performance of the batteries. The test wrapped last night, and – NEWSFLASH – the Magicshine is once again at the very top of our selections.

Instead of pairing the Seemee front and back lights – which you can certainly do – I recommended pairing up the RN1500 on a pretty unbeatable discount, and that's come down further today so if you're in the market for a very decent front light, this is the one you want. It’s incredibly bright, emitting 1500 lumens at maximum power, comes with a bar-mounted wireless remote for switching modes, charges from flat to full in two and a half hours, and can run for up to 12 hours depending on the setting.

I've paired that here as my recommendation, with the 200-lumen version of the Seemee range. The 200 lumen maximum power refers to the power of the integrated braking sensor, which automatically detects braking and increases its output significantly when you brake or change lanes, alerting the traffic behind you, much like a brake light on a car. That's come down further too, at just £34.92.

Magicshine SEEMEE 200 rear bike light: was $45.95 now $34.92 at Amazon What's great about the SEEMEE 200 is that it's bright enough to stand out and mark your position on the road, even in heavy rain and poor visibility, and I feel completely safe knowing people will see me with something like this out back. It’s almost fit and forget too, with a whopping 50 hours of battery life available, so you won’t have to worry about taking it on and off the bike every day to charge. Also available via Amazon UK

Magicshine has been quietly developing some of the best bike lights around since 1999. They also have proper UK, European, and American distribution, so you don’t need to worry about spending your money on a gamble, too.

This does sound like a naked plug for Magicshine, and it is in many ways, but they do genuinely specialise solely in bike lights and related gadgets, and their customer support is excellent. I've literally just tested a load of them, and they're all better than if not the very best option if you’re looking for decent lights at a bargain price.Don’t wait around for these to go lower; they’re already at +20% off, and they’d be worth buying before they change their minds or sell out.

Featured above are the offers available in the US; however, they are also on offer in the UK. Check below for the best deals on Magicshine lights in your region.

Don't forget that Prime Big Deal Days doesn't officially start until tomorrow (7th October); however, there are many good deals available right now, and you can see all the top picks via our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub page.